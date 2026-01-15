Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked massive disbelief among the public, just after gaining their trust, when she recently claimed that slain Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was a 'time traveller' monitored from childhood by mysterious agents, and that his death was linked to disrupting the space-time continuum.

The assertion has been widely dismissed as 'absurd', even by supporters who previously defended her controversial theories about Kirk's death. Social media reactions focus on the implausibility of her latest claims and the apparent 'downfall' of her credibility.

Critics suggest that someone had threatened Owens over previous claims about Erika Kirk, Israel, and the CIA, which made her spew increasingly outlandish narratives.

The Public is 'Done' With Candace Owens

Many observers have expressed alarm at the claim, arguing it stretches beyond the bounds of any rational conspiracy theory. One commentator even pointed out the visible 'psychosis in her eyes', saying her theories are now detached from reality. Another criticised the storyline as a drastic departure from her previous slightly believable theories, sarcastically comparing it to alien theories.

Social media users warned that even followers who once engaged with her views on Kirk's death are now distancing themselves, with a handful believing she got herself in 'legal trouble' over her attacks to Erika, TPUSA, Israel, and the CIA. 'When you need out of legal trouble for saying crazy shit by saying crazier shit'.

Comments noted the absurdity of suggesting space-time manipulation, with some warning that her ideas are entering a stage of 'inexorable madness', where public trust is increasingly going down.

'wtf it's almost like normie fox news influencers have a crazy button their handlers can press when they start getting out of control', said one commenter.

More than that, critics are also worried about the impact of Owens' latest claims. Some say that constantly spreading wild, unproven theories can lead people to accept ideas that aren't real, and that someone with such a large audience should be more careful. Others suggest Owens might need support from friends or colleagues, as her growing pattern of extreme conspiracy claims could signal a need for help.

The reaction online has been unrelenting, with many people calling her and her new theory 'crazy' and saying it damages her credibility against Erika Kirk. Others see it as an example of how public figures can get trapped in echo chambers, where strange ideas get shared with a small group but wouldn't hold up under normal scrutiny.

Theories Behind Charlie Kirk's Death

In the weeks after the September 2025 shooting death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, Owens used her platform to question the official account of the tragedy. She launched a series of conspiracy theories that earned massive support even among democrats.

Owens suggested that the man charged with killing Kirk, identified by authorities as Tyler Robinson, may not have acted alone, implying that bigger political forces are responsible.

She released private text messages she said came from Kirk that she believed showed he was uneasy about his relationships with key allies and donors in the corridors of power.

Owens also criticised TPUSA, claiming its leadership may have withheld information and even had foreknowledge of Kirk's death. She said she privately warned TPUSA insiders about possible threats before the assassination.

Some of her unverified theories connected the incident to foreign influence, alleging that powerful pro‑Israel figures were upset with Kirk's evolving views on US support for Israel and that he faced pressure or even threats from abroad. In other online broadcasts, she has alluded to secret involvement by US intelligence agencies like the CIA, which allegedly included Erika Kirk before she met Charlie.

None of Owens' theories has been verified.