A 25-year-old Colombian asylum seeker has been shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Biddeford, Maine, in an operation a US congresswoman says should never have targeted him.

The 13 July shooting of Durán Guerrero occurred after agents reportedly moved on a vehicle without verifying the identity of the driver, raising questions about federal law enforcement procedures.

Representative Chellie Pingree addressed a public hearing in Maine on Monday, alleging that the ICE operation in Maine was actually intended for Durán Guerrero's roommate. The congresswoman revealed that the victim was driving a car owned by this roommate, who was also not subject to any final removal order.

Conflicting Accounts of Biddeford ICE Operation

The shooting last month drew scrutiny over how immigration agents conduct surveillance and apprehensions in civilian neighbourhoods. Durán Guerrero was legally present in the United States with a pending asylum case and a valid work permit.

Pingree told lawmakers that the latest findings represent a contradiction to what federal authorities previously claimed about the incident. During the Monday hearing, Pingree criticised the federal agency for its lack of transparency.

She stated that more than a month has passed since the fatal encounter, yet the Trump administration and immigration officials have failed to answer questions about the circumstances that left a young man dead.

'Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero should be alive today,' Pingree said. She characterised the newly disclosed details surrounding the vehicle ownership as a shocking revelation. Lawmakers assert that field agents intercepted the vehicle operating under the assumption that the registered owner was behind the wheel.

Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero was a loving son, husband, and father.



He had no criminal record and was here legally — just on his way to work when ICE brutally shot and killed him.



This is state-sanctioned terror. pic.twitter.com/qIRhdvaOht — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) August 17, 2026

Federal Officials Defend ICE Operation in Maine

The Department of Homeland Security issued a rebuttal late Monday evening, maintaining its original assessment of the mid-summer shooting. A spokesperson for the agency stated that officers were conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien who possessed a final order of removal.

The federal agency explicitly denied that either Durán Guerrero or his roommate were the intended subjects of the enforcement action. Officials declined to provide further specifics regarding the actual target, noting they would not disclose sensitive law enforcement intelligence and methods.

Federal authorities had previously stated that the 25-year-old attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle when officers approached. The agent who discharged his weapon reportedly did so because he perceived a direct threat and feared for public safety.

Investigations Probe Shooting and Agent Vetting

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The Office of the Maine Attorney General continues to investigate the fatal shooting to determine whether the use of lethal force was legally justified.

The independent inquiry is expected to examine the specific tactical decisions that led to the fatal encounter.

Democratic members of the House of Representatives are now demanding a review of federal vetting and training procedures.

This political pressure follows recent disclosures that the officer involved in the shooting had a documented history of violent behaviour and mental health issues.

How an armed agent with such a documented background remained cleared for active operations is a question lawmakers are currently pursuing. The deadly encounter initially prompted immigration officials to consider pausing most vehicle stops nationwide to review safety protocols.

However, this proposed policy change was quickly derailed after President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to restricting the agency. As state investigations continue, the precise intelligence that brought armed federal agents to the Biddeford street remains undisclosed by the agency.