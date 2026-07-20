A dramatic policy shift has hit the front lines of federal law enforcement this week following immense public backlash. In the wake of two highly controversial, back-to-back traffic encounters that turned deadly, authorities have intervened with an immediate mandate for all officers on the road. The sudden decision aims to completely change how agents document high-stakes street operations moving forward.

Body Cameras Rolled Out

Following the deaths of two men at the hands of federal agents earlier this month, the department has been thrust into the spotlight. In response to the growing backlash, the Trump administration's 'border czar', Tom Homan, announced on Sunday that personnel must now use at least one body camera to document all roadside operations.

“I think body cameras are the way to go,” White House border czar Tom Homan says after the deadly shootings involving federal immigration officials in Maine and Texas.



“I think the American people need to see what that officer sees and hears. I think it’s important, Homan says,… pic.twitter.com/f261vXmqwY — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 19, 2026

Appearing on the Fox & Friends Weekend programme, Homan explained the motive behind the change, stating: 'They exonerate more law enforcement than they convict, and I want officers to wear body cameras because I want the American people to see what the officers saw when they took that action.'

No Video Exists of Fatal Shootings

The decision stems from two separate incidents at the start of July, in which federal immigration personnel opened fire and killed two motorists during roadside encounters in Texas and Maine within a six-day period. Because the agents involved were not equipped with recording devices, no video evidence of either shooting exists.

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During a separate appearance on CBS's Face the Nation, Homan revealed that funding for the equipment had been blocked by the partial government shutdown a few months ago. He clarified that the procurement phase is now complete, saying: 'The cameras have been purchased right now,' before adding, 'They're training the trainer in deploying the cameras nationwide.'

Two Unrelated Motorists Killed Six Days Apart

The department's aggressive tactics have come under intense public pressure once again following the 13 July death of Colombian driver Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was shot by an officer in Biddeford, a coastal Maine city roughly 15 miles (24km) south of Portland. Just six days earlier, another agent in Houston opened fire and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican citizen.

ICE shot 26 yr old Joan Sebastian Guerrero dead through the window, dragged his lifeless body to the ground, and then handcuffed him while his daughter witnesses it all. Her father wasn't even the intended target of the arrest warrant! pic.twitter.com/JJGXK0A2x3 — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) July 14, 2026

According to his family, Salgado had been a US resident for 35 years with a clean record and was on the verge of legalising his status when the fatal encounter occurred. He was simply transporting his construction crew to work when agents chased and intercepted his vehicle, despite being completely unrelated to their intended operation.

Within a week, the department was involved in another fatal roadside encounter when agents opened fire on Durán. Much like the previous incident, he was completely unrelated to the intended enforcement target. While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintained that the personnel involved acted out of fear for their personal safety, advocacy groups countered that Durán had a valid Social Security number and official US work authorisation.

Protests Intensify Pressure on ICE

Public outrage quickly spilled onto the streets, with demonstrations erupting across Boston, Houston and Maine as communities demanded answers over the complete absence of recording equipment during the encounters.

The crisis triggered friction at the highest levels. Although Homan had initially announced a temporary nationwide halt to roadside operations to evaluate safety protocols, Donald Trump reversed the decision less than a day later, ordering personnel to immediately resume vehicle stops.