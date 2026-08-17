Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly remains a part of the Cabinet Office's funeral planning process for senior royals despite renewed scrutiny over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

A lavish send-off for the former Duke of York, whose reputation has been severely damaged by his association with Epstein, could cost British taxpayers around $11 million. The grand funeral arrangements, known as 'bridge plans,' are often associated with heavy security and staggering bills. The plans are prepared years in advance for senior members of the Royal Family.

'If Andrew ultimately receives a large-scale royal funeral, the overall operation could probably cost around $11 million once substantial security, policing, crowd management, and ceremonial requirements are considered. That does not mean taxpayers would fund every element, but a major public security operation could leave them with a considerable bill,' an expert told Stylecaster.

Funding Andrew's Funeral With Taxpayer Money Sparks Row

US lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represented Epstein's victims, told a media outlet that public money should not ever be used for Andrew's funeral.

Andrew has been stripped of his military affiliations, royal titles, and other privileges following years of scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein. He has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and allegations made against him. He even settled Virginia Giuffre's civil sexual-assault lawsuit in 2022 without admitting liability.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to allegations concerning his former role as a UK trade envoy and his dealings with Epstein. He was eventually released after questioning, but the investigation continues. That leaves the central question raised by the latest reports: If Andrew no longer holds royal titles or performs public duties, should the British taxpayer still help pay for his royal funeral?

According to a RadarOnline report, Princess Diana's 1997 funeral is estimated to have cost $10.8 million in today's dollars. As for Queen Elizabeth II, her funeral and the period of national mourning reportedly cost the British government around $218 million.

Andrew's funeral would not necessarily resemble the Queen's state funeral. Reports indicate a considerably more limited ceremony, potentially centred on St George's Chapel rather than a nationwide state occasion and the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore.

However, attorney Gloria Allred, who also represented Epstein victims, raised serious questions about why Andrew should receive such an honour.

'Andrew has brought disgrace upon the Royal Family and the UK as a result of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein's victims?' she had stated.

Calls to Abandon Royal Funeral for Andrew

Even conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns has continued to demand that any potential royal plans for Andrew's burial be abandoned.

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'There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral. He should live out his days far from public life, and the police should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don't drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately,' she said.

Former British government minister Norman Baker added that Andrew is a 'commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral.'

Note that Andrew served as a Royal Navy helicopter co-pilot during the Falklands War. Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry has said volunteers could potentially carry Andrew's coffin, and that he had a Falklands medal, and 'you can't take that away from him.'