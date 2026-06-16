Ex-Prince Andrew is said to be feeling 'more isolated than ever' in Windsor and Sandringham this June after being left out of the Order of the Garter ceremony and other key royal events over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports. The disgraced former Duke of York, 66, was missing from both Garter Day at Windsor Castle on Monday 15 June and this year's Trooping the Colour in London.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been effectively exiled from public royal life since his friendship with the late US financier erupted into scandal. His calamitous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview was followed by his withdrawal from official duties, and last year King Charles III stripped him of his remaining military titles and royal patronages. The latest snubs suggest the royal family's informal quarantine around him is not loosening, and may in fact be tightening.

Garter Day And Trooping The Colour Shut Out Ex-Prince Andrew

The news came after the Daily Express, citing an unnamed insider, reported that Andrew had taken particular offence at being excluded from the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle, one of the most prestigious dates in the royal diary and long a personal favourite of his.

'He's become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping [the Colour] without him, but Garter Day will be a really tough day for him,' the source told the paper. 'It's one of those days that reminds him of all that he's lost. He's feeling more isolated than ever; he's completely alone.'

The ex-prince was not part of the royal line-up on 13 June for Trooping the Colour, the annual military parade marking the monarch's official birthday. Once a regular on the Buckingham Palace balcony, he now watches from the sidelines, if he watches at all.

Buckingham Palace has kept to its long-standing line of declining comment on Andrew's personal status. Officials have presented his removal from public life as a settled decision, with no hint of a route back.

Titles Gone, Home Lost, And A February Arrest

To recall, Andrew's position shifted from awkward to untenable as more details of his links to Epstein surfaced. King Charles, 77, formally stripped his younger brother of his remaining military titles and royal patronages last year, confirming a kind of two-tier monarchy in which Andrew lives under the royal umbrella but no longer truly within it.

The king also removed Andrew from his long-time home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, moving him to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate. For a man long seen as the late Queen's favoured son, it was not just a change of address but a highly visible downgrade.

Any hope that the scandal might fade was hit again in February, when Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his time as the UK's trade envoy in the early 2010s. Thames Valley Police detained him for 11 hours, after allegations that he supplied Epstein with private travel documents while in that role.

Police have not, in the material provided, set out the status or outcome of the investigation, and OK! does not mention any charge. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even so, the image of a former senior royal in custody over fresh Epstein-linked allegations makes talk of any neat 'rehabilitation' look more like fantasy than a serious plan.

Family Weddings, Empty Seats And A Shrinking Circle

In case you missed it, the social freeze has also crept into private family life. Andrew was not invited to the wedding of his nephew Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, who reportedly married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling earlier this month.

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One missed wedding could be put down to diary clashes or internal family stuff. Set alongside Garter Day, Trooping the Colour and the loss of Royal Lodge, it feels more like a pattern. The once ever-present 'Air Miles Andy' has become the relative people apparently prefer not to see in the pews, or in the photos.

The royal family has offered no public explanation for his absence from Phillips' wedding, and the event itself was private. But it adds another small, telling detail to the portrait of a man whose world is quietly, steadily shrinking.

Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's Regret And 'Deep-Rooted' Loneliness

Ex-Prince Andrew's own view of his downfall emerged in an updated edition of royal historian Andrew Lownie's Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which reports that he privately confided in a member of staff about the fallout from his friendship with Epstein.

'It's been very hard to deal with. The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them. For that, I'm sorry beyond words, and unfortunately, will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life,' he is quoted as saying.

He is also said to have described his life as 'turned upside down', admitting to 'a deep-rooted sense of being alone in the world'. According to Lownie, Andrew told the employee he needed to 'establish new routines and networks' and even suggested he might have to do that 'somewhere else'.

The ex-prince also reportedly insisted: 'I've been completely misunderstood, and I'm hopeful that one day the naked truth will finally let out.' It is a striking line, heavy on grievance and light on detail, and there is still no indication of what that 'naked truth' might be.

Whether these remarks were raw honesty, a rehearsed defence, or a mix of both is impossible to judge from the outside, but they underline how thoroughly Andrew now sees himself as a man apart.

An Exiled Royal With Nowhere To Go

Andrew is not just any fallen public figure. He built his adult identity around being a working royal, a naval veteran turned globe-trotting envoy, the Queen's loyal second son. Strip away the baubles and the balcony and there is very little left in public view.

What he does next is an open question. There is no roadmap for a disgraced ex-prince with lingering legal shadows and no clear second act. Charities are unlikely to rush towards him, and any commercial venture would be picked apart. Realistically, there is little space for a comeback without a major shift in facts, or public mood, or both.

For now, insiders and writers like Lownie paint a picture of a man in limbo, watching the big royal set-pieces unfold without him from the edges of estates he once treated as his own. The royal family, for its part, appears in no hurry to change that picture.

Whether it ever does will depend on forces largely beyond his control, and on a public whose tolerance for royal scandal has worn thin. And if Andrew is banking on that 'naked truth' to redeem him, he may be waiting a very long time.