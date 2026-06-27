Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to be plotting 'revenge' against the British monarchy from the sidelines in the UK in 2026, after King Charles III stripped him of his titles, evicted him from Royal Lodge and watched him be arrested earlier this year, according to a new insider account.

The man once known globally as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has spent the past few years in a slow-motion royal car crash. His long-scrutinised links to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre which he has denied, pushed him out of public life. Buckingham Palace distanced itself, then his own brother, now King Charles, completed the job by formally cutting him off from the institution he once represented.

Now, according to a source, Andrew is not only refusing to go quietly but is also 'seething' and convinced there is a deliberate effort from the King to write him out of royal history entirely.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor And The Monarchy He Once Served

The news came after Charles moved to formally erase the princely persona. In an official statement issued last year, the King's office confirmed that 'His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.'

For starters, this was more than symbolic. The change stripped away 'His Royal Highness,' the 'Duke of York' and all other styles that tethered Andrew to frontline royal status. It was, in effect, a public declaration that his role in the monarchy was over.

The same statement also confirmed that his long-held lease on Royal Lodge, the sprawling residence in Windsor Great Park where Andrew had been based for years, would be surrendered. 'His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation,' the message said, noting that these measures were deemed necessary 'notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.'

Stripped of titles, losing his home and shut out of the working Royal Family, Andrew's life is now unrecognisable from the days when he cut ribbons and flew the Union Jack abroad as a trade envoy.

Inside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Fury At King Charles

The insider quoted paints a portrait of a man raging against that fall. 'Make no mistake, this is a man who's hellbent on revenge and with nothing much left to lose,' the source said, describing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as 'the epitome of a nightmare for the royal family as a whole.'

The source claimed Andrew has 'convinced himself that [King] Charles is deliberately trying to erase him and the entire York branch of the family.' In their telling, the former prince believes he is being frozen out not simply for reputational reasons, but as part of a broader royal clean-up operation in which his line is quietly pushed aside.

'He's furious about the way he's being treated and has no intention of backing down quietly,' the insider added. They alleged that Andrew 'refuses to take even a shred of accountability and claims the way he's been treated is a disgrace.'

None of this has been addressed on the record by Buckingham Palace. Officially, the line remains that the titles and honours were removed, and the lease reclaimed, to protect the integrity of the monarchy after years of damaging headlines. Off the record, it would not be surprising if courtiers are watching every move he makes, just in case he decides to air more of the family's private stuff.

Scandals, Epstein Links And A Rapid Royal Freefall

It can be recalled that Andrew's downfall began with his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The late financier, repeatedly identified by US authorities as a sex trafficker, was at the centre of a web of allegations that eventually ensnared the Queen's second son.

Andrew denied accusations by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. As reported previously, he has consistently rejected those claims. However, when Giuffre's posthumous memoir added further assertions about him, the pressure around his position intensified.

The release of the so-called Epstein files piled on yet more. They included material showing Andrew socialising with Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell and emails between him and Epstein, underscoring just how close the relationship had once been.

At that point, the monarchy, always hypersensitive to reputational risk, appeared to conclude that his continued use of royal titles and residences was untenable. The transformation into 'Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor' was, in practice, the formal codification of an exile already under way.

Arrest, Cooperation And A Family On Alert

The most recent twist came in February, when Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday. According to the account provided, he was accused of relaying private information to Epstein while serving as an envoy for the UK.

King Charles responded with a rare, direct statement on a live legal matter, signalling that there would be no royal shield. 'Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,' the King said, adding that the investigation would have 'our full and wholehearted support and cooperation.'

For context, senior royals do not normally comment on active cases in such blunt terms. The message was obvious: whatever protection Andrew once enjoyed as a working prince was gone.

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The palace has not commented publicly on the latest claims that Andrew is 'hellbent on revenge' or planning to 'take down' the monarchy. There is, at this point, no public evidence of any concrete plot, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the insider's allegations, so take everything lightly.

What is clear is that one of the House of Windsor's most troubling figures is now on the outside looking in, nursing a sense of grievance and carrying a surname that the institution cannot quite disown. Whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor chooses to go quietly or keep throwing punches at the family firm that cut him off is still an open question.