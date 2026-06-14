King Charles, Andrew and a Royal Family row that had already been simmering for months is now being pushed into the open again, the disgraced royal is furious with the King and preparing to fight back. The claims, published after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's latest fall from grace over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, place him at the centre of a fresh family dispute while he remains in Norfolk, close to the King's Sandringham Estate.

The news came after Andrew was said to have been banished into a form of royal exile, living quietly on the estate and keeping a low profile after years of scandal. He has always denied wrongdoing, but the latest reporting suggests the pressure around him has not eased.

Instead, it appears to have sharpened. His last public appearance only added to the sense of unease, with the former Duke of York photographed driving his car and showing a large bruise on the right side of his face.

A Family Rift That Refuses to Fade

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew is now 'increasingly furious' at what he sees as his brother's heavy-handed treatment of him. The paper said he is bracing for a 'right royal battle,' language that may be tabloid in tone but still captures the mood surrounding a dispute that has been dragged back into the spotlight.

Andrew believes he has been made a scapegoat and that the King has acted beyond his authority. Andrew has 'hardened considerably of late' and is beginning to push back. That, if accurate, would mark a change in posture from a man who has spent much of recent public life retreating rather than confronting.

For the royal household, the timing is awkward. Andrew's association with Epstein has never stopped shadowing him, and every new report seems to reopen the same uncomfortable questions about judgment, privilege and accountability. The family has long preferred containment to spectacle. This story suggests containment is fraying.

There is also the practical matter of money, which in royal disputes tends to sound less dramatic than emotion but can be just as corrosive. The report said Andrew is chasing hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Crown Estate after his lease at Royal Lodge in Windsor was cut short by his eviction in February.

He is also said to be seeking a payout from his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. Neither claim has been independently verified in the details provided, and his representatives have been contacted for comment.

The Message Sent by Beatrice and Eugenie

The same report tried to draw a line between Andrew's alleged mood and a surprisingly visible family moment at Peter Phillips's wedding last Saturday. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were said to have made a full walk to All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, rather than being dropped at the entrance like the rest of the royal guests.

Revealed: Andrew's defiant advice to Beatrice and Eugenie, why he's livid with the King - and the jaw-dropping tirade that saw him demand to be called Sir or The Duke until 'a vampire sucks every drop of blood from my royal veins' https://t.co/vVSFj83TUn — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 12, 2026

The Mail described the walk as an attempt to reassert their royal standing after months of turbulence sparked by their parents' fall from grace and, more recently, revelations about their living arrangements. Despite not being working royals, the pair had been living rent-free in royal homes.

Most striking of all was the suggestion that Andrew himself encouraged the display. The report said he had e-mailed his daughters and urged them not simply to appear, but to 'hold their heads high.' If true, it would suggest a man trying to project composure through his children at the very moment his own position looks weaker than ever.

One report speaks of a bruised former prince, another of a King who has gone as far as he can, and somewhere in the middle stand Beatrice and Eugenie, pulled into a dispute they did not create but cannot escape.

What happens next remains unclear. Andrew's representatives have been approached, but for now the account rests on reporting rather than official confirmation, and that distinction matters. Still, the picture emerging from Norfolk is unflattering and stark.

A royal once accustomed to privilege is said to be calculating his next move, while the monarchy around him continues to manage the fallout as best it can.