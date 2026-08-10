Royal protocol and public accountability collided dramatically when leaked Whitehall documents revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains officially slated for a high-profile ceremonial send-off.

Despite being stripped of his military affiliations, HRH style, and working royal titles following severe scandals involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the 66-year-old former Duke of York is quietly preserved within the government's confidential contingency frameworks known as 'bridge' plans.

This revelation instantly ignited intense public outrage across the United Kingdom, with politicians, legal advocates, and taxpayer groups demanding immediate revisions.

Critics argue that affording state-backed honours to a disgraced private citizen represents an insult to victims and an unacceptable burden on public finances, throwing the monarchy into a fresh wave of intense scrutiny over institutional transparency and modern relevance.

The claims surfaced in the Mail on Sunday, which alleged that the former Duke of York retains his original final arrangements, despite King Charles stripping his official titles last year.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the contents of the reported funeral plans. The Cabinet Office and Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

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Andrew Royal Funeral Backlash Over Unupdated Plans

Pertinently, the former prince lost his military titles and royal patronages under his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. This demotion happened after he faced a US civil action over sexual assault allegations, which he denied. Virginia Giuffre had sued Mountbatten-Windsor for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17, a case that reached an out-of-court settlement in the millions.

Later, King Charles stripped his younger brother of his remaining royal titles. This occurred when the US Department of Justice released a tranche of files relating to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Further allegations were brought against Mountbatten-Windsor at that time.

Why Andrew Royal Funeral Blueprints Remain Unchanged

The fact that reports say the plans have not yet been updated is described by some as an administrative oversight.

Royal historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News that, given Andrew's age and health, any decision on his funeral is unlikely soon.

He noted that issues around it 'are not going to be made until King William is on the throne, and we know that the Prince of Wales has adopted the harshest of attitudes towards his uncle'. (Would a new sovereign genuinely risk public ire to honour an estranged relative?) The messy stuff of updating official protocols will simply fall to the next generation.

Recent Controversies Fuel the Royal Funeral Backlash

Earlier this year, the former duke was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, when he was trade envoy. He was later released under investigation. Additionally, he was evicted from his house of more than two decades, Royal Lodge, and moved into Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham Estate. These developments make a state-funded farewell seem rather mad to critics.

Any ceremony for Mountbatten-Windsor would traditionally include recognition of his service during the Falklands War. There, he served as a Royal Navy helicopter co-pilot aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible. He also held honorary colonelcies of the Grenadier Guards, the Royal Irish Regiment, and the Royal Regiment of Scotland. However, all these military affiliations were removed amid the Epstein scandal.

Experts Deem Full Andrew Royal Funeral Preposterous

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained to the People's Channel that 'the idea he should be offered a royal funeral is clearly preposterous as he has been stripped of his royal titles'.

He noted that this is a prime example of paperwork lagging behind reality. 'This is an issue where plans have very clearly not been updated', Fitzwilliams said.

The expert pointed out that the former prince received a record-low popularity rating in YouGov's latest polling, sitting at just two per cent. This dismal figure underlines a key point of criticism among some members of the public. 'Taxpayers will emphatically not wish to be involved in any such event as he is a private citizen', Fitzwilliams added.

With YouGov polling placing the former prince's public approval at a dismal two percent, financial experts and parliamentarians alike stress that any eventual proceedings must be strictly private and funded entirely out of private pockets rather than through the public purse.