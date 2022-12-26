Twenty-two-year-old Rachael Louise Moore tragically died on December 24 after being hit by a police vehicle in Liverpool. The Sun reports that the Moore family is devastated over the untimely demise of their "cherished daughter & caring friend."

Her death has been reported as a collision involving a pedestrian and a cop car. Although emergency services quickly rushed to the scene of the accident at Sheil Road in Kensington, Rachael did not make it. Police have confirmed her death.

Her loved ones posted heartbreaking tributes and farewell messages for Rachael. The family's statement reads, "Rachael Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much-loved granddaughter of Nana Sue. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many."

It continued, "She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family requests their privacy be respected at this devastating time."

At present, the Merseyside Police are strongly urging anyone with relevant information to the collision incident to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being collected.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit's statement said, "Following the death of Rachael we are providing assistance to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

"Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Rachael's family who has been left devastated by this tragic incident. Specially trained family Liaison Officers are supporting them at this time," he added.

To help close the case of this horrible Christmas accident, he says, "I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to make contact with us please as we try to piece together the circumstances. I would also like to ask anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or smart doorbell footage that may help us to please get in touch."