There has been an overwhelming outpour of support from various groups as health experts fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Even though there are some outliers that are adding to its spread, the general consensus is that people are willing to do whatever they can to help out. Reports show medical professionals are already at their limits, thus high-profile companies have pledged to assist in any way they can. Facebook recently introduced a feature that encourages communities to help each other out amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Communication is an essential tool for authorities and emergency responders to quickly provide their services. However, even common people are likewise prepared to go the extra mile to contribute in any way. Thus, the social media platform hopes to streamline the process with the Community Help page. According to People, this initiative came about after the system flagged a growing trend wherein individuals are proactively doing what they can to extend any form of assistance.

Today the @unfoundation and @WHO launched a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support the response to the outbreak around the world. We're matching up to $10 million in donations and will match another $10M for @CDCgov in the coming weeks. Details â¬‡ï¸https://t.co/i622WSNWH4 March 13, 2020

By default, Facebook users can apparently set the Community Help page to search within 50 miles of their set location. Additionally, there is an option to toggle between asking or providing help. Several categories are also selectable such as baby supplies, business support, food, toiletries, groceries, transportation, volunteer work, and information.

Once the appropriate tags are selected, more information can be added to make it more specific for those who view these posts. This should hopefully inspire others to do whatever they can in the battle against COVID-19.

Weâ€™re never lost if we can find each other. If you need help, or can offer it, visit our support hub: https://t.co/m7ejYLrIsM pic.twitter.com/8YCBJI0PE2 — Facebook (@Facebook) March 31, 2020

Shortly after the project launched, Facebook has recorded multiple posts that practically covers most of the options listed in the Community Help page. For those who prefer to donate monetary resources, it is possible to do so through the platform. Meanwhile, the company revealed that it is willing to match the donations made to the UNF/WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the Combat Coronavirus with the CDC Foundation fundraisers for up to $10 million.

So far, the only way for people to prevent further infections is to take precautionary measures and practice good hygiene. Social distancing is encouraged at all times and the public is urged to stay indoors unless it is necessary to step out to shop for food, medication, and other essential items. The Facebook Community Help page seems like a step in the right direction that takes advantage of social media channels to spread the word and help out.