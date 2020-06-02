A few months ago, remdesivir along with other medications were deemed the most promising treatments for COVID-19. Clinical trials soon followed as each drug was tested for overall safety. Last week, findings were submitted for review and the one conducted by National Institutes of Health (NIH) purportedly recorded just minimal improvements. In contrast, the latest results from Gilead Sciences appear to document otherwise, with 65 pe cent of patients with moderate symptoms observed to have recovered in just 11 days.

Data submitted by medical researchers have noted that the average recovery period in mild COVID-19 cases was a little over two weeks. While those with severe or critical conditions take longer. This is apparently the third phase of its remdesivir trials, which evaluated patients who were given standard care over those who were administered the drug. Moreover, there were two groups which were given a 10-day and five-day course, respectively.

Gilead announces results from Phase 3 trial of our investigational antiviral drug in patients with moderate COVID-19: https://t.co/Fmj5M0eUMt. pic.twitter.com/3b0JW7vgiT June 1, 2020

Between the two control clusters, it was indicated that both showed signs of improvement by the 11th day. Thus, it indicates that long-term treatment with remdesivir appears to have about the same effect with fewer dosages. Brigham and Women's Hospital infectious disease physician Dr. Francisco Marty stated: "Our understanding of the spectrum of SARS-CoV-2 infection severity and presentations of COVID-19 continues to evolve."

He later added: "These study results offer additional encouraging data for remdesivir, showing that if we can intervene earlier in the disease process with a 5-day treatment course, we can significantly improve clinical outcomes for these patients." The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitted its use in May, while Japan's healthcare regulators have purportedly considered it safe.

Thus, until an even better alternative becomes available down the line, Gilead Science's antiviral might remain the go-to choice, as long as it is with medical supervision. In other related news, the ongoing protests in the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death have sparked concerns regarding an eventual spike in COVID-19 cases. The majority of people involved are no longer wearing masks and have not observed social distancing.