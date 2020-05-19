As reports of spikes in new coronavirus infections grow due to restrictions being lifted, public health officials are concerned that forecasts have turned into reality. Against the recommendations of infectious disease experts, some countries already lifted most of the restrictions previously in place to stem the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, several clinical trials have already submitted their preliminary findings and some have promising results. One, in particular, is for an experimental vaccine against COVID-19, which has reportedly produced a favourable response in volunteers.

Developed by Moderna Inc. – a biotech firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts – the early testing phase was concluded recently with positive results. About 45 people were inoculated with varying doses that ranged from low to medium and all eventually exhibited what the researchers hoped for. Similar to those who were infected and thankfully recovered, samples taken from the volunteers supposedly show antibodies that should theoretically be able to ward off the virus.

However, the immune response was apparently observed on only eight of the volunteers. Nevertheless, many already consider this a breakthrough as it allows the team to move on to the next step. With the help of the U.S. National Institute of Health, the company is slated to begin another round of trials in July, which would see adjustments to the dosage in the hopes of finding the most effective course against COVID-19.

In a regular scenario, it normally takes longer for authorities to approve clinical trials. On the other hand, the ongoing health crisis has spurred governments to allow pharmaceutical companies and scientists to bypass some processes in the efforts to quickly but safely come up with a solution to the pandemic. ABC News pointed out that the U.S. government has presented an initiative called 'Operation Warp Speed' to aid in the development and distribution once a vaccine has met regulatory standards.

The target is set at 300 million doses to be available by early next year. In a related news report, another biotech group announced earlier this week that it has developed a treatment that promises a hundred percent inhibition of the coronavirus. Nonetheless, experts reveal that a vaccine is the only way to stop COVID-19 pandemic disease globally.