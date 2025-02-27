The wait for GTA 6's second trailer has been filled with leaks and speculation. Now, a fresh theory has fans buzzing, suggesting that the next preview could drop any day now. The excitement began when Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, announced the release date for another major title—Borderlands 4.

The highly anticipated first-person shooter is set to launch on 23rd September. Following the reveal of its latest trailer, fans are now wondering whether Take-Two's marketing strategy could hint at when Rockstar will unveil the next look at GTA 6.

Could Borderlands 4 Hold a Clue to GTA 6?

When the first GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023, it sent the fanbase into a frenzy. However, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about when the second trailer will arrive. Now, fans are analysing Take-Two's recent marketing patterns—particularly the fact that Borderlands 4's second trailer was released seven months ahead of its launch.

Borderlands 4 recently got its second trailer and it launches in 7 months.



If GTA 6 was to follow this same pattern, then we can expect Rockstar to drop Trailer 2 towards the end of March.



We have no reason to worry. Take-Two just utilises shorter marketing cycles these days. pic.twitter.com/jAigvfc3Qv — GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) February 24, 2025

GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) on X, formerly Twitter, suggested that if Rockstar sticks to the same plan, we might see the next GTA 6 trailer by the end of March. 'Take-Two just utilises shorter marketing cycles these days,' the post read, implying that Rockstar might opt for shorter bursts of promotion instead of lengthy build-ups.

GTA 6 Trailer 2: What's Likely Coming?

Grand Theft Auto devotees eagerly hope the upcoming trailer will offer deeper insights into GTA 6's narrative, cast, and potential features. The initial trailer confirmed Vice City's comeback and unveiled Lucia, marking the series' first playable female lead.

Given that GTA 6 is set to launch in Fall 2025, a second trailer in March would fit nicely with how Rockstar typically handles promotion. It is worth noting that neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed when the GTA 6 trailer two will drop.

Yes! Because, that’s what games do these days! (and what Rockstar has always done)



Including Take Two. There’s absolutely no reason why they’d market it for an entire year. In the past, Trailer 2 comes 6-8 months before launch.



Why the hell would marketing be in swing 8 months… — GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) February 27, 2025

While GTA fans are restlessly waiting for more news, Rockstar Games, known for its secretive approach, will share details only on its own terms.

GTA 6's Price Tag: What Can We Expect?

If you're concerned about a £150 price tag, RadioTimes believes GTA 6 likely won't cost that much. While the exact price remains a mystery until the official announcement, the outlet argues it's unlikely to exceed £70, roughly the standard price for new PS5 and Xbox Series titles.

'We want to make sure the experience is first class, and the nature of the experience is not just the quality of what we offer, it's also what you pay for,' Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said during the company's Earnings Call.

'There have been precious few price increases in the business. The price increase, for example, the $70 for certain frontline products was the first price increase in many years after many generations. So, again, I think we offer a terrific value to consumers.'

RadioTimes interprets those remarks as indicating that Zelnick plans to price GTA 6 around £70/$70. However, as with any rumour or leak, it's wise to remain cautious. Even though a price hike seems extreme for a single title, some industry executives are actually pushing for a price above £70/$70.

An IGN report reveals that certain CEOs aim for a range of £63.18 to £78.97 ($80 to $100). In a report, Epyllion CEO Matthew Ball stated, 'some gamemakers hope GTA 6 will be priced at $80 to $100, breaking the $70 barrier and helping $50 titles to move up to $60, $60 to do $70, $70 to $80 etc.'

GTA 6 Release Date

Though details are still fluid, a new piece of information has surfaced: the GTA 6 PC release might be a longer wait than anticipated. Corsair Gaming's finance VP, Ronald van Veen, suggests the PC version could land in early 2026. This aligns with Rockstar's established pattern of releasing GTA games on consoles first, followed by a delayed PC launch.

So, will GTA 6 break the mould or stick to the script? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure - it will be a wild ride.