Despite no official confirmation, speculation about the GTA 6 release date continues to swirl. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news for years, and frustration is mounting as Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped.

While concrete details are scarce, a constant stream of rumours, leaks, and speculation keeps anticipation high. The big question remains: when is the GTA 6 release date, and what surprises might Rockstar have in store? Here's everything we know so far about the release date, pre-orders, and more.

GTA 6 Release Date

During a 6th February earnings call, Take-Two, which owns Rockstar, stated that GTA 6 is still expected to arrive in Autumn 2025. This information put many fans at ease, confirming that the project is proceeding as expected.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, speaking to IGN before the financial report, reaffirmed that GTA 6 is on course for its planned release. He admitted that 'there's always a risk of slippage' but said the company 'feel really good about it [fall 2025].'

GTA 6 publisher Take-Two keeps reaffirming a Fall 2025 release but in reality, as long as Rockstar doesn’t announce a solid release date, there’s a chance of a delay to 2026. pic.twitter.com/mbhbK3FGxI — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 25, 2025

Earlier in the month, EA's Andrew Wilson indicated a potential delay for the next Battlefield, citing competitor release schedules, a move widely seen as a direct acknowledgement of GTA 6's anticipated arrival.

Is GTA 6 Nearing the Finish Line?

The top executive remained tight-lipped when questioned about the current state of GTA 6's development. 'Look, I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally,' he said.

'We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I'm fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we're all running scared and looking over our shoulders, and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited.'

A Redditor has suggested that GTA 6 is in its last testing phase. Historically, Rockstar begins large-scale marketing when a game is nearly finished. That last bug test is a vital part of development, and fans understand the huge effort that goes into polishing a game of that size.

Corsair's GTA 6 Comment

Recently, a comment from Corsair Gaming's financial vice president created some uncertainty. He mentioned that GTA 6 will launch in the fall of 2025 for consoles and in early 2026 for PCs. Corsair has since clarified that those comments were purely speculative, and they have no special knowledge from Rockstar or Take-Two regarding the release timeline.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date

While the release window for GTA 6 is locked in, the highly anticipated GTA 6 Trailer 2 is still missing. It's been over a year since we saw Trailer 1, and that wait has sparked all sorts of fan theories.

A notable rumour suggests that Rockstar may mirror Borderlands 4's approach, which released its second trailer seven months before the game hit shelves. If that pattern holds true for the next instalment of Rockstar's action-adventure video game, we could see GTA 6 Trailer 2 as early as March 2025. Rockstar hasn't verified this, so we await the official word.

GTA 6 Pre-Order

In an unexpected move, a store in Malaysia has opened pre-orders for physical GTA 6 copies. Although Rockstar hasn't given a precise launch date, players can reserve their game for a little over £2.37 ($3).

While this shows they're betting on the game being a massive hit, launching pre-orders without an official date is certainly unusual.

GTA 6 Soundtrack

A recent retweet by Rockstar Games of a post from their own CircoLoco Records label has led many to believe that CircoLoco will be heavily involved in the GTA 6 soundtrack.

CircoLoco Records presents the brand-new single from producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist @Carlita__Music, Cash For Love



Listen now: https://t.co/2V3FdjnKff pic.twitter.com/7mw3qrJlQP — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 26, 2024

With the game's setting reminiscent of Miami and the first trailer highlighting nightlife, it's easy to see how CircoLoco fits into GTA 6. Nightclubs are expected to be a significant feature of the game's world.

Free GTA 5 PC Upgrade Before GTA 6 Launch

To tide players over until GTA 6, Rockstar announced it will provide a free upgrade for GTA 5 PC versions, launching on 4th March. This update brings sharper visuals, ray tracing, faster loading, new rides, and GTA+ access. Players can easily carry over their progress and experience upgraded features that were previously only on newer consoles.

The Hype Intensifies

Every tick of the clock amplifies the GTA 6 buzz. Fans are hungry for Trailer 2 and official updates from Rockstar. Be it talk of realism, marketing moves, or those early pre-orders, there's no doubt—GTA 6 is poised to deliver a gaming experience that redefines gaming.