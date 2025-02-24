Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting its release, and while Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about many details, leaks and reports have provided a strong indication of what to expect. From a potential release date to pricing, here's everything we currently know about GTA 6.

GTA 6 Price

Given the scale and complexity of GTA 6's development, it is expected to come with a premium price tag. Here's an overview of the anticipated costs across different regions:

India: Estimated between £54.76 and £66.63 (₹5,999 – ₹7,299)

USA: Expected to range from £55.42 to £79.17 ($70 – $100)

Canada: Projected to cost between £50.14 and £66.86 (CAD 90 – CAD 120)

Dubai: Likely priced between £55.82 and £79.52 (AED 259 – AED 369)

These prices are currently speculative, and Rockstar Games is expected to confirm the official pricing closer to the launch date.

GTA 6 Release Date And System Requirements

Rumours suggest that GTA 6 will launch on 17th September 2025. Business Wire had previously forecasted the game's arrival for some time this year. Interestingly, this date aligns with GTA 5's release back in 2013. The game will probably debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a potential PC release sometime in 2026.

During a recent earnings call, Corsair's VP of Finance, Ronald van Veen, suggested that "Grand Theft Auto VI" could hit consoles in fall 2025, with a PC release in early 2026. However, Corsair later clarified to IGN that these remarks were just guesses and not based on any inside knowledge from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

For PC gamers eyeing GTA 6, Digit proposes some potential system requirements: an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor alongside an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card. Smooth gameplay will likely demand Windows 10, DirectX 12, a minimum of 8GB of RAM, and roughly 150GB of storage space.

GTA 6 Online Metaverse: ROME And Map Updates

Fresh GTA 6 Online Metaverse leaks have surfaced from two sources: FiveM and Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. According to GTA 6 Countdown on X, ex-FiveM employees have disclosed that Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) was internally developed before the company acquired Cfx in 2023 to supersede FiveM in GTAVI.

GTA 6 Online leaks:

- Rockstar’s new project ROME aims to make GTA 6 the next big metaverse and transform it into a platform not just a game, allowing players to create their own experiences

- Map changes, new locations & events with every update similar to Fortnite

- RP support pic.twitter.com/ab3u2vwknI — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 22, 2025

A detailed report from GTA Focal, featuring conversations with FiveM staff, stated that Rockstar Games was developing a 'FiveM killer' internally before acquiring Cfx.re. This previously shelved project has apparently been resurrected and is now known as ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine).

Furthermore, reliable industry insider Jason Schreier of Bloomberg has revealed that Rockstar's current strategy involves continuous game updates. He suggests this means regularly adding new cities and map expansions, a move leadership hopes will ease crunch time in the game's final development stages.

Rumours suggest that GTA 6's map will draw inspiration from Florida, including the neon-drenched Vice City. The map is projected to be larger and more detailed than any previous GTA instalment, showcasing beaches, swamps, and bustling urban centres.

While GTA 6's world will be expansive, it will also feature more interior locations than previous Grand Theft Auto titles, which will influence the development timeline.

GTA 6 Gameplay And Features: What To Expect

GTA 6 is expected to bring significant changes to the gameplay experience. For the first time in the GTA series, players will control a female protagonist named Lucia, who will share the spotlight with a male partner in a dual-character story mode.

Other anticipated features include more sophisticated AI, improved physics, and enhanced graphics. The renowned Wanted system will also likely be revamped, featuring more competent police AI and opportunities for stealthy escapes.