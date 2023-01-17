After confirming early last year that "Grand Theft Auto VI" is in development, Rockstar Games has not revealed any additional details about the upcoming game. With the lack of official details from the developer, fans have no recourse but to turn their attention to the next best thing – the occasional "GTA 6" leaks that just never stop popping up.

A new "GTA 6" trailer leak appears to have confirmed some of the previous rumours that have been swirling around. For instance, the leak said that the trailer would feature one of the two main characters, a female named Lucia, who was also mentioned in previous leaks.

This time, the "GTA 6" leak came from Brazilian YouTuber 'SanInPlay,' who supposedly had access to the still unreleased "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer. The YouTuber, who has over one million subscribers, described the contents of the upcoming trailer such as a plane passing, a lizard crossing the street, dogs playing on the breach, and, more interestingly, the supposed "GTA 6" trailer also shows Lucia while exercising in prison, according to ComicBook.

The publication also noted that it is unclear if the leaker described the scenes in the correct sequence. It must also be noted that while SanInPlay described scenes in the supposed trailer, the leaker did not post the clip itself. ComicBook also pointed out the leaker has a rather "dubious track record" so Grand Theft Auto fans need to take it with a grain of salt.

However, it looks like there might be some truth to the recent "GTA 6" leak. After all, Lucia has been sort of unofficially confirmed already based on the massive leak last year that released footage of gameplay.

According to Dexerto, Lucia will be one of the playable protagonists, who might also be a love interest of the other playable character, Jason. Bloomberg also reported last year that the Lucia-Jason dynamics is loosely based on the real-life bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.