"GTA 6" is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time and one of the biggest upcoming releases from Take-Two Interactive subsidiary Rockstar Games. While the developer has been tight-lipped about the title, a massive leak still happened last year, releasing various footage and pictures of the upcoming title. However, the company assured investors that the leaks wouldn't impact its business.

Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive's quarterly earnings fell short of its guidance. Thus, the company is planning to implement some measures to reduce operating expenses, which may include a "modest" layoff, according to IGN Southeast Asia. The company also addressed the massive leak of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," which is considered to be the publisher's biggest potential blockbuster.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who spoke to IGN before the company's earnings release last week, explained that he is not too concerned about the "GTA 6" leaks' potential impact on the business. He described the issue as an "emotional matter," which will likely only impact developers working on the title and not the overall business.

"We take leaks very seriously indeed, and they disappoint all of us, it's really frustrating and upsetting to the team," Zelnick said. "However as a business matter, we're not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected."

Take-Two reported $1.38 billion in net bookings for the quarter, but it fell short of its guidance of $1.41 billion. The company plans to save as much as $50 million per year via cost-cutting measures, which could include layoffs.

"We don't expect some kind of broad-based RIF [reduction in force] or anything of the sort, but that said it's not as though we guarantee lifetime employment sadly," the CEO explained. "So there will be certain instances where jobs will be lost, but I think that will be pretty modest."