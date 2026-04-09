Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr has announced the launch of 'The Secretary Kennedy Podcast,' a show he says will expose 'corruption and lies' in the US health system starting next week.

But the majority of social media users have largely focused less on its content and more on their reactions to his voice.

Kennedy, 72, a long‑time environmental lawyer and controversial figure in public health debates, entered the Trump administration as HHS secretary in 2025. In a teaser video released ahead of the launch, he described the podcast as part of a new era of transparency and said it would feature conversations with doctors, scientists, and agency staff to 'name the forces that obstruct the paths to public health.'

Coming soon—The Secretary Kennedy Podcast. pic.twitter.com/CMkOmh8sFO — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 8, 2026

Ambitions Behind The New Podcast

In the brief promotional clip, Kennedy sat in a studio bearing the branding of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and outlined his intentions for the new show. He said it as an effort to challenge 'corruption and lies that have made Americans sick,' promising interviews that depart from traditional press encounters.

Kennedy will reportedly tackle topics such as chronic disease, nutrition, and healthcare costs, and bring in experts and scientists for candid discussions.

Officials at HHS have said the podcast is meant to reach more people and create a more personal way to talk about public health policy. Kennedy's relationship with some scientific institutions has been tense. His previous anti-vaccine advocacy and attempts to change public health rules were blocked by a federal court recently.

Many people online have pointed out an ironic tension: Kennedy is a senior US government official, but claims the government is 'lying to you.' Critics mock the idea that someone inside the system would publicly expose it.

“The government is lying to you.”

-the government — Mr. Beat (@beatmastermatt) April 8, 2026

Read more Trump Team in Damage Control as White House Aides Shield President From RFK Jr MAHA Storm Trump Team in Damage Control as White House Aides Shield President From RFK Jr MAHA Storm

However, most early attention on social media has focused on something else entirely: Kennedy's voice.

Social Media Roasts Mount Over Kennedy's Voice

On X, users were quick to point out the sound and style of his delivery in the teaser, suggesting his voice might make it hard for listeners to take the podcast seriously.

One wrote, 'Who wants to listen to you talk. Like, seriously. Your voice is the most grating thing I've experienced since the time I had to grate 100 pounds of parmesean cheese.' Another asked bluntly, 'Could you use AI voice replacement? - signed, The World.'

There were also jokes on how bold the Health secretary is for using an audio-based format, saying 'You think people wanna hear that raspy ass voice for an entire podcast? No.'

More than that, there were also questions about his priorities, saying, 'So what does he choose to do next? Become a podcast bro. 🤦‍♂️' A particularly sharp critic remarked, 'Bro can't even stop Trump from providing immunity shields for glyphosate companies... but wants to start a podcast now.'

Finally, discontent on social media also targeted Kennedy's policy record. Users mixed personal insults with critiques of his recent public health decisions. One wrote, 'We don't give a shit. Get out the glyphosate, the vaccines, stop fighting the fluoride lawsuit and remove big pharma.'

A Murky Record

Since being confirmed as US Health Secretary in February 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made several controversial changes in public health that have drawn widespread criticism.

One of his most talked-about actions was reorganising the CDC's vaccine advisory panel. He replaced many independent experts, and a federal judge blocked his plan to reduce recommended childhood vaccinations, including COVID-19 shots. Many federal officials and health organisations argued that this move weakened trusted vaccination policies.

Kennedy has also ended hundreds of scientific advisory committees, which critics say disrupted the work of institutions like the CDC and FDA. Some observers argue his decisions have encouraged anti-science attitudes in public health and caused resignations among senior staff.

These controversial records are part of why many people stated their hesitancy to believe that Kennedy will expose government wrongdoing truthfully. Coupled with his style of communication, it makes it hard for the public to listen to him or take his warnings seriously.