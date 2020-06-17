Even with surging cases of new 2019 novel coronavirus infections, countries such as the United States are already easing restrictions across the nation. This is exactly the scenario that health experts have feared wherein a new wave of transmissions will lead to another alarming outbreak. The previously issued guidelines are still the most effective measures individuals can follow to prevent COVID-19. However, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has shared an updated advisory for those who need to venture out for various reasons.

With summer in full swing and more establishments reopening, public health officials are already anticipating an upsurge of people travelling. Many argue that the economy needs a boost after months of being stagnant due to lockdowns and other similar precautionary measures. While medical professionals advise against it, being properly protected instead appears to be the only viable solution for now.

As previously suggested by public health officials, and backed by comprehensive studies, surgical masks or other cloth face coverings are effective means against SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Since it can "spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms," a face mask can protect the user and those around them, according to MSN.

Since the virus can be transmitted via respiratory droplets, research shows that it can survive on surfaces that were in the proximity of those who have it. Since there is no means available to determine if someone with COVID-19 was in contact in any way, regular hand washing is important. Hence, a hand sanitiser with at least 60 percent alcohol becomes a handy alternative.

The third essential item noted by the CDC is tissues. While some already carry one even before the pandemic, it's apparently useful amid the health crisis. "Carrying tissues with you means that in the event that you have to cough or sneeze, you can do so into something other than your hands, and therefore minimise the risk of spreading germs," said MotivationNook health and wellness expert Linda Morgan, "Still, make sure to throw them out immediately after use, and wash your hands right away so that you don't risk transferring germs to objects that you touch," he added.