Even if it might seem that scientists already understand the nuances of the 2019 novel coronavirus, it is evident that there is still more to learn about it. In fact, these discoveries bring researchers one step closer to reliable cure or vaccine to prevent COVID-19. As such, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regularly updates its online resource to properly inform the public. About a week ago, it offered some suggestions as to what people should bring when they leave their homes. Now, it is reportedly adding new symptoms brought about by infection.

Prior to the latest changes, the agency's list included what many are already aware of such as fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, chills, and shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. Three were added recently which are nausea, diarrhoea, and congestion/runny nose. The CDC also stated: "This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19."

The latter three were previously observed in those who were diagnosed with COVID-19 but apparently needed more evidence to confirm that it is associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus. Fox News notes that these might have been covertly added back in May. The last time the CDC made a major announcement related to the symptoms brought about by SARS-CoV-2 was around April. In the early days of the pandemic, the common ones reported were fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Depending on the individual's immune response, they might experience mild to severe symptoms brought about by COVID-19. Meanwhile, there are others who just remain asymptomatic. "Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness," as reiterated by the CDC.

In a related report, new findings submitted by experts suggest that the antibodies produced by the immune system of COVID-19 patients that have recovered can quickly fade in a few months. What this implies is that reinfection is likely possible. However, many still hope that a treatment or vaccine will be available soon to finally put an end to the health crisis.