A few months ago, reports regarding the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on the mental health of individuals surged. As countries went on lockdown to control transmissions, the situation triggered anxiety and depression among susceptible folk within society. With a cure or vaccine still unavailable, many are unsure as to when the pandemic will end. Thus, experts are encouraging those who have youths in their care to take action as early as now to hopefully prevent a "mental health epidemic."

According to an analysis offered by Dr Jane Morris, a consultant psychiatrist with the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, a preemptive approach can mitigate the problem. The range of emotions that individuals might feel include indignation, fear, anger, and anxiety among others. It actually depends on the constitution of the person, but the younger demographic is more prone than people who are older.

It was noted that it is likely for youths to have fears about certain aspects of their future such as those related to finances and employment, as reported by the Independent. "Many of them are angry that for the sake of protecting their elders, their education, employment prospects and entertainment are being taken from them," she explained. Moreover, the fact that COVID-19 remains a threat, some likewise fear for their safety.

Dr. Morris added: "Of course, a lot of young people are fearful for their elders but because they are young they also feel a huge impatience as, while in a long life a few months is very short, in a young person's life it is a huge amount of their life and they feel robbed." Nevertheless, as officials observe a substantial drop in new infections, restrictions might be adjusted in an effort to ease the public back into their routines.

On the other hand, those who have been diagnosed with mental illness before lockdown were greatly affected by the pandemic. Given the limited access they have to supportive care from their specialists, most claim their condition has worsened. Experts recommend that everyone practices self-care and mindfulness to help them focus on the moment so that they can also reach out to loved ones or their healthcare provider for assistance.