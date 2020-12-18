A wedding is a very important occasion and many had to push through even amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, if someone in the wedding party has COVID-19, it could pose a risk to everyone who attended the event.

This is what happened to a Texas photographer after she allegedly contracted COVID-19 after attending a wedding where the groom was positive for the disease. A Texas Monthly report alleged that the groom knew that he was positive and so did practically all other attendees at the event.

However, the photographer only found out about his diagnosis after a bridesmaid thanked her for showing up despite "everything that's going on with the groom." That prompted her to ask, and it was then that she found out that the groom tested positive the day before the wedding, except that he has no symptoms.

The photographer, who suffers from asthma, immediately felt alarmed since she had stayed for about two hours with the groom at the venue of the "unmasked party." Fox News reported that the photographer went home in haste and had to take time off work. She also canceled her plans for Thanksgiving.

In addition to these preventive measures, the photographer also isolated away from her children to ensure that they would not contract the virus. A few days after the wedding, the photographer felt sick, and when she got tested, the results came out positive.

The photographer recalled that during the event she was shamed because she left the event early. One of the bridesmaids, allegedly said, "I'm a teacher. I have fourteen students. If I'm willing to risk it, why aren't you?" Another said that everyone will be infected with COVID eventually, so it was not a big deal.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that about 177 cases of COVID-19 between August and September were said to have originated from a wedding reception in Maine, where there were 55 attendees.

Many studies have suggested that people are more likely to contract coronavirus from family gatherings that are done in enclosed areas. Studies have also revealed that those who have no symptoms often account for 50 percent of the positive cases, making it difficult to identify if a person whom one interacts with has the virus or not.