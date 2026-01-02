What began as a festive New Year's Eve in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana ended in shock and grief after a deadly fire tore through a crowded bar, leaving dozens dead and around 100 people injured. Speaking after an emergency briefing, Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as 'one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known', underscoring the scale of a disaster that has shaken Switzerland at the start of 2026.

Authorities say the fire broke out shortly after midnight during celebrations at a basement venue popular with seasonal workers and tourists. Emergency services were alerted within minutes, but the blaze spread rapidly through the packed space, forcing panicked revellers to flee through smoke-filled exits.

What Happened During the Crans-Montana fire

Police and fire officials confirmed that multiple people were killed and many more seriously injured, including victims with burns and smoke inhalation. Several casualties were transferred to specialist hospitals across the canton of Valais and neighbouring regions as air ambulances were deployed overnight.

Officials stressed that the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Early lines of inquiry are focusing on how flames spread so quickly in the enclosed venue, though authorities have said there is no indication of terrorism or deliberate wrongdoing at this stage.

🇨🇭 Around 40 Dead, 115 Injured in Deadly New Year's Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Bar



A devastating fire broke out at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during a crowded New Year's Eve party on January 1, 2026, around 1:30 a.m.



Authorities report… pic.twitter.com/b5dB8Rn8GT — World In Last 24hrs (@world24x7hr) January 1, 2026

Moments Before the Tragedy

In the hours before the fire, Crans-Montana was filled with visitors welcoming the New Year in one of Switzerland's best-known ski destinations. Restaurants and bars were busy, ski chalets were hosting parties, and the resort's streets reflected the usual atmosphere of celebration associated with the holiday.

Images and eyewitness accounts from earlier in the evening show crowds enjoying drinks and music, highlighting the stark contrast described by President Parmelin, who said the event took place in 'a place dedicated to life and joy'. He added that the transformation from celebration to catastrophe was 'an incredible and dreadful contrast'.

A new picture shows the start of yesterday’s fire at a club the Swiss ski resort Crans-Montana.



More than 40 young people killed and 115 wounded.



Soundproofing foam in the ceiling was set on fire by accident. pic.twitter.com/kQHywofdN2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2026

Victims and Injuries

As reported by Sky News, authorities have said that around 100 people were injured in the fire, many of them young adults. Identification of those who died is ongoing, with officials cautioning that the process may take time due to the severity of injuries sustained.

Names of the victims have not yet been publicly released. Police said specialist teams are working with medical staff and families to establish identities, while urging the public to avoid speculation as investigations continue.

Official Response and National Mourning

In an address following the incident, President Parmelin said he had hoped to deliver a message of peace and confidence to the nation on New Year's Day but instead found himself in mourning. He announced that flags would fly at half-mast for five days across the country in tribute to the victims.

Local authorities have set up support centres and helplines for families seeking information, while emergency responders continue to receive counselling after what officials described as a challenging and distressing operation.

Investigation and Safety Questions

Fire investigators are examining the building layout, materials used inside the venue, and the circumstances leading up to the outbreak of the blaze. Witness statements are also being collected to help establish a clearer timeline of events.

Officials have said further updates will be provided as more facts are confirmed. For now, Switzerland remains focused on supporting the injured, identifying the victims, and understanding how a New Year's celebration in Crans-Montana became one of the darkest nights in the country's recent history.