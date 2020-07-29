England beat West Indies by 269 runs in the third and final Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester to seal the series 2-1. The match was a historic one as Stuart Broad became only the second-ever Englishman to claim 500 Test wickets. Chris Woakes also displayed a brilliant bowling spell as he dismissed 5 Windies batsmen.

On the fifth day of the final Test, the visitors needed 389 runs to win, while chasing an overall target of 399. But their team bundled out for a mere 129 under wet conditions, as the English pacers ripped apart the West Indies batting lineup.

Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite through lbw (leg before wicket) to become the fourth pace bowler in the world to reach the 500-wickets milestone. The 34-year old pacer also claimed his third 10-wicket haul in Tests. In the first innings, he took six wickets and then finished the second innings with 4/36.

Meanwhile, Broad became the seventh overall bowler to have 500 Test wickets to his name. Before him, apart from James Anderson, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidharan, Australia's Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, West Indies' Courtney Walsh, and India's Anil Kumble have achieved such a historic feat.

Muralitharan has a world-record 800 wickets to his name, followed by Warne (708), Kumble (619), Anderson (589), McGrath (563), Walsh (519), and Broad (501).

So far, in his illustrious cricket career, Broad has picked up five wickets in an innings 18 times, and he has claimed 10 wickets in a match twice. He has also scored over 3,000 Test runs, which includes a century and 13 half-centuries. His recent 50 came during England's first innings of the third Test, where he scored the third-fastest half-century as an Englishman.

The English brigade will be very happy because they came back from behind after losing the first game in Southampton, to clinch the competition by winning two consecutive Tests.

As a result of their latest victory, England is now third in the ICC World Test Championship, behind India and Australia, with 226 points after 12 games. India and Australia have gathered 360 and 296 points, respectively.

A congested schedule lies ahead for England, as they are set to play against Ireland in a three-match one-day international series, starting next week. Then, they will face Pakistan in a three-match Test competition, scheduled to start on August 5. As a result of the congestion, BBC reports that two entirely different squads will take part in each of these upcoming series.

West Indies, who have failed to win a Test series in England for 32 years, has now faced defeats in their seven consecutive tours in the country.