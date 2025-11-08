Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence on why he did not attend the funeral of his Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, whose tragic death in a car crash earlier this year sent shockwaves through the world of football.

In an emotional sit-down with Piers Morgan, the Al Nassr star revealed that grief, memories of his late father and the pressures of fame all played a part in a decision that left fans divided across the globe.

A Nation in Mourning

Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother André Silva, 26, were killed in a devastating accident in north-western Spain on 3 July 2025. The Liverpool forward's death plunged Portugal into mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the football world. A funeral service was held in Jota's hometown of Gondomar, attended by family, teammates and national officials. But one notable figure was missing, the captain himself.

As the country grieved, Ronaldo's absence sparked fury online. Supporters questioned how the most recognisable Portuguese player in history could skip the farewell of a man who had once shared the same jersey.

'I Cried a Lot'

In his recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo revisited that painful day. 'I was in the gym with Gio when they sent me the message,' he recalled quietly. 'I didn't believe it. I cried a lot. It was very, very difficult for the country, for the family, for the teammates. A disaster.'

He described Jota as a 'very good guy, quiet, very level-headed', adding that the two shared 'great moments' in the national team. Ronaldo said he had personally reached out to Jota's family to offer support.

'He had a beautiful young wife and children, everything was gone in one moment,' he said. 'It reminded me that life can change instantly. We have to enjoy every moment because the future only God knows.'

Why He Stayed Away

When Morgan asked why he had skipped the funeral, Ronaldo did not hesitate. 'Two things,' he began. 'After my father died, I never went to a cemetery again. Never. And second, wherever I go, it's a circus. If I go, the attention goes to me, not to the family. I didn't want that.'

He stressed that his choice was not about pride or indifference but about respect. 'I don't need to be in the first line for people to see me and say, "Cristiano is here." I think about the family. I don't need cameras for people to see what I do. I do things behind the scenes, my friends. I feel better like that.'

He admitted that some fans turned his decision into 'big propaganda and publicity', but shrugged it off. 'People can continue to criticise me. I feel good with my decision.'

The Price of Fame

As the conversation turned lighter, Morgan teased that Ronaldo's presence could even turn his own 60th birthday party into 'a big mess'. Ronaldo laughed, replying, 'Don't invite me. Wherever I go, it's a big circus.'

Behind the humour, though, his words revealed the lonely cost of global stardom. Ronaldo knows that even in mourning, his appearance would draw flashes and headlines, a burden few can understand.

Finding Peace

According to Sports Illustrated, Ronaldo's representatives later confirmed he had privately reached out to Jota's family, choosing empathy over spectacle. In the days since the interview aired, fans have flooded social media with messages of support, praising him for his honesty and vulnerability.

Ronaldo's reflection on grief and fame offered a rare glimpse into a man often portrayed as untouchable. 'We have to be happy to be here and enjoy life,' he told Morgan. 'Because the future only God knows.'

For once, football's ultimate showman stepped away from the spotlight, not out of pride, but out of love, loss and a quiet wish for peace.