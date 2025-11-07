Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died by suicide at the age of 24 following a late-night police pursuit in Frisco, Texas. The rising NFL star, known for his quiet determination and strong work ethic, was found dead early Thursday morning after police were called to his apartment for a welfare concern.

According to reports, the tragedy unfolded only hours after officers attempted to stop Kneeland for a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway. The incident has left teammates, coaches and fans reeling, while questions emerge over the circumstances leading up to the young athlete's death.

Police Chase and Welfare Call Before His Death

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that troopers had tried to pull over Kneeland's vehicle near Keller Springs Boulevard late on Wednesday night. The defensive end allegedly refused to stop, and the chase continued briefly before officers lost sight of his car.

Later that evening, around 11:30pm, Frisco Police received a distress call from Kneeland's girlfriend, who reported that he was armed and had threatened to 'end it all'.

Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Columbus Avenue, where they located his vehicle abandoned and damaged along the Tollway.

Police deployed drones and K-9 units in the search effort. At approximately 1:30am, Kneeland was discovered nearby and pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said that during the welfare call, they had been in contact with the NFL after learning Kneeland had sent farewell messages to his family.

Police Investigation and Mental Health Context

Authorities confirmed there are no signs of foul play in the incident, with investigations focusing on the sequence of events leading up to the suicide. Officials have urged respect for the privacy of his family as details continue to emerge.

Kneeland's death has prompted calls within the NFL community to strengthen mental health support programmes for players facing emotional distress and personal loss.

Those affected by similar issues are encouraged to reach out for help. In the United States, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24-hour confidential support.

Tributes from the Cowboys and His Family

The Dallas Cowboys organisation released an official statement on Thursday morning expressing its sorrow and support for those close to Kneeland.

'Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organisation. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,' the team said.

Kneeland's family also issued a public statement, describing him as 'kind, determined, humble, and full of love.'

There is still no clear explanation for what led Marshawn Kneeland to reportedly take his own life, and those who knew him say the loss has left them searching for answers. While tributes continue to pour in from across the league, his loved ones have asked for privacy as they process the loss, emphasising that no one could have foreseen this tragedy.

Teammates across the league posted tributes on social media remembering Kneeland as a dedicated professional and a positive influence within the locker room.

A Promising NFL Career Cut Short

Before joining the NFL, Kneeland played for Western Michigan University, where he earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honours in his final season. He recorded 57 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, earning recognition as one of the Broncos' most consistent defensive players. His strong college performance led to a second-round selection by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his brief professional career, Kneeland appeared in multiple games during the 2024 season, contributing as a rotational defensive end and earning praise from coaches for his physicality and composure on the field.

While his official NFL statistics remain limited, he was regarded within the Cowboys' organisation as a developing talent with long-term potential.