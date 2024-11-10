A cyclist in Oregon has filed a lawsuit after an incident in which an ambulance allegedly struck him, causing injuries and destroying his bicycle, only to then charge him nearly $1,800 for transporting him to the hospital. The lawsuit, filed by 71-year-old William Hoesch, raises questions about medical billing practices, the cost of emergency care, and liability in ambulance accidents.

The Incident and Conflicting Accounts

The accident occurred in October 2022 in the town of Rainier, Oregon. According to OregonLive, Hoesch was cycling when he collided with an ambulance that was turning right near the Columbia River Fire & Rescue base. Hoesch believed the ambulance would continue straight, but it turned in front of him instead, resulting in the collision.

Hoesch explained his perspective on the accident, stating, "I didn't think they'd be making a turn. I was following along, assuming they'd go straight. The next thing I knew, they were right in front of me, and I couldn't stop in time." He added that the ambulance crushed his bicycle and left him with "a broken nose, bloody scrapes, and a body full of bruises." Police reports indicate that the ambulance driver and a passenger estimated they travelled between 2 and 10 miles per hour, while Hoesch believed the speed was closer to 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After the collision, Hoesch was transported to the hospital in the same ambulance that struck him. He later received a bill for $1,862 for the ride, as the New York Post reported. "To get a bill from the same ambulance that hit me—it felt like I was being hit twice," said Hoesch. His attorney, Travis Mayor, commented that the charges were "an insult on top of injury," noting that his client had already endured enough without the additional financial burden.

Details of the Lawsuit

On October 24, 2022, Hoesch filed a lawsuit seeking $997,000 in damages. The suit includes $900,000 for pain and suffering due to decreased range of motion, reduced grip strength, and other long-term injuries he reportedly sustained. According to OregonLive, the suit also demands compensation for approximately $47,000 medical expenses, with an additional $50,000 estimated for future treatment. Mayor emphasised the financial impact on his client, stating, "This is a man who just wanted to ride his bike. Now he's dealing with a mountain of medical bills and long-term health issues he never expected."

The lawsuit also claims that Hoesch's uninsured or underinsured motorist insurance should cover any damages Columbia River Fire & Rescue did not pay. Columbia River Fire & Rescue has declined to comment on the ongoing case.

The Cost of Ambulance Services

This case highlights the high costs of ambulance services in the United States, particularly for patients with limited insurance coverage. According to CBS News, ground ambulance rides are often expensive, and approximately half of ambulance trips fall outside of insurance network coverage, leaving patients responsible for large bills. "People shouldn't have to worry about financial ruin just because they needed emergency transportation," Hoesch remarked.

The average cost of an ambulance ride can range from $450 to over $1,000, depending on location, with national ambulance fees costing patients over $130 million annually. Ambulance providers often justify these charges by citing the high cost of staffing, equipment, and low reimbursement rates from insurance companies.

Protections Against Surprise Billing

While the 2020 federal No Surprises Act protects against certain types of unexpected medical bills, it does not cover ground ambulance services. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the act covers emergency room visits and air ambulance charges. Still, ground transport remains unregulated, leaving many patients vulnerable to substantial charges after emergencies. "It's disappointing that we're still left to foot the bill," Hoesch commented. "I think it's time lawmakers consider the cost burden they're placing on people in emergency situations."

Only 18 states currently have laws addressing surprise ambulance bills, and these laws apply primarily to state-regulated insurance plans. As health advocates note, individuals with employer-sponsored insurance are often exposed to high costs for out-of-network ambulance services.

Steps for Patients Facing High Ambulance Bills

Experts advise that patients who receive unexpectedly high ambulance bills can take several steps to challenge or reduce charges. According to CBS News, it is important to request an itemised bill to review specific charges and question any discrepancies. Patients may also negotiate directly with ambulance providers, as companies may be willing to offer discounts. Additional steps include ensuring that all costs have been submitted to insurance, even if out-of-network, and requesting higher payouts from insurance providers.

Patricia Kelmar, senior director of healthcare campaigns at U.S. PIRG, suggests that patients "advocate for themselves in these situations. It's unfair, but some companies will negotiate if you explain your financial situation." She recommends asking for a discount or a payment plan, especially if you can make a partial payment immediately. "The goal is to ensure you don't bear the full weight of these surprise bills," Kelmar added.

The outcome of Hoesch's lawsuit could set a precedent for others facing similar situations and prompt further discussions on the costs and policies surrounding ambulance services in the U.S.