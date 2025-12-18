The absence of criminal charges against singer D4vd in the wake of a grim incinerator discovery and a teen's death has fuelled national outrage.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) continues to investigate the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, on 8 September 2025.

Authorities have not charged Burke with a crime, even after the recent revelation that an unused high-temperature incinerator was found in the Hollywood Hills property he once occupied.

Incinerator Discovery Deepens Public Concern

A private investigator hired by the property owner reportedly discovered a boxed 'burn cage' incinerator capable of reaching 1,600 °F (approximately 870 °C) at the Hollywood Hills rental once occupied by Burke. The device, which was unused and still in its packaging, is advertised for high-temperature waste disposal and is illegal to operate within Los Angeles County residential limits.

@newsnationnow A private investigator says he found a “burn cage” capable of reaching 1,600 degrees — hotter than needed to cremate human remains — in singer D4vd's Hollywood Hills home. The device is illegal in Los Angeles County. No arrests have been made, but the discovery adds to scrutiny in the case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez found dead in his Tesla. @tvashleigh #davd ♬ original sound - NewsNation - NewsNation

Investigative posts on social media by the private detective, Steve Fischer, indicate that the incinerator was delivered under a false name and raised serious questions due to its potential to destroy biological evidence.

Fischer described the item as something one 'would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills' and questioned why it would be ordered before Burke departed on an extended world tour and never used.

Los Angeles Police Department officials have not confirmed whether this device has become part of their active inquiry, and authorities did not seize the incinerator during a search warrant of the property. Fischer's team has also pointed to other unusual items found at the residence as part of their examination, though details have not been released publicly.

Despite intense online discussion and speculation, law enforcement has not linked the presence of the incinerator to any charged offence in the investigation.

Investigation Status and Lack Of Charges

The LAPD has publicly confirmed that no charges have been filed against Burke or any other individual in connection with Rivas Hernandez's death. In a statement to local media, police reaffirmed the investigative status but underscored that, due to the complexity of the case, authorities have been unable to formally conclude criminal culpability at this stage. Officials have emphasised that the medical examiner has not yet determined a cause or manner of death and that the case remains open and active.

In November 2025, the LAPD obtained a court order blocking the release of detailed medical examiner findings related to the case, including the cause of death and autopsy results. Police said the security hold was sought to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure detectives receive sensitive information before it becomes public. The medical examiner publicly challenged the use of such a hold, calling it 'virtually unheard of' and cautioning against undermining transparency.

Sources familiar with the inquiry have characterised the investigation as a possible homicide probe, though this classification has not been officially confirmed by LAPD in public statements. Anonymous sources cited by multiple outlets suggest investigators consider Burke a suspect and believe Rivas Hernandez may have died in spring 2025, with potential assistance in disposing of remains.

Burke's cooperation with detectives has been described inconsistently in media reports, with some law enforcement sources indicating uncooperative behaviour and Burke's representatives asserting full cooperation.

Community Reaction And Legal Scrutiny

Public reaction has been swift and impassioned. Online communities and advocacy groups have criticised the apparent lack of accountability and transparency, especially given the disturbing nature of the evidence now emerging.

so you mean to tell me D4vd had a burn cage that can incinerate bones in his possession on top of having a dead CHILD in his trunk and hes still not fucking arrested? pic.twitter.com/pZjyU9QMfJ — abagaiL (@rebreakings) December 17, 2025

Social media commentary reflects widespread confusion and frustration at the absence of formal charges, with many questioning prosecutorial and investigative priorities. Independent online forums have speculated on motive and evidence, though these discussions have no official bearing on the investigation's facts.

Every month they find a new "body dismembering and burning machine" in D4vd's house bought under his name and hes still just walking around free https://t.co/3NoFyrSuz2 — Infernodan (@infernodan) December 17, 2025

Victim advocacy organisations have highlighted concerns about how the case has been handled by authorities, particularly regarding the delay of a clear public explanation of the evidence and procedural steps. Some commentators have compared the legal process unfavourably against public expectations for swift action in cases involving minors and potential criminal conduct.

At the same time, broader legal scrutiny surrounds the decision not to bring charges. Under California law, the absence of a confirmed cause of death or a clear timeline complicates efforts by prosecutors to pursue serious charges.

The incinerator discovery has intensified calls for transparency and further forensic analysis. Yet, with critical medical and investigative records under judicial seal, the timeline for potential charges remains uncertain. Authorities maintain that progress is ongoing and that premature disclosure of sensitive details could jeopardise the broader inquiry.

D4vd remains uncharged.