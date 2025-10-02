In a quiet but significant move, Marvel Studios has cancelled a planned 2027 release, pulling an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film from its Phase 6 schedule. In doing so, they may have ended speculation around several major franchise theories.

The removed release date was 23 July 2027. Disney has now filled the slot with a sequel to The Simpsons Movie, according to updates reported by Variety.

This change reduces Marvel's 2027 output to just one film, Avengers: Secret Wars, and signals a continued slowdown in the studio's overall release strategy.

Marvel's New Release Schedule

Marvel has outlined a tighter release calendar over the coming years. After a difficult box office run in 2025, the studio is limiting itself to fewer films per year.

In 2026, two major titles are due: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. In 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars is now the only MCU film scheduled to hit cinemas.

This update confirms a new trend in Marvel's planning: smaller yearly slates in favour of larger, event-style films. The now-cancelled 2027 film would have served as the only MCU release between the two final Avengers movies of the Multiverse Saga.

What Was the Cancelled Movie? Fan Theories and Experts Chime In

The cancelled film was never officially titled. It appeared on Disney's internal slate as an 'Untitled Marvel' project, but its placement in the timeline led to speculation about its identity.

Because it was positioned between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, many believed the film would have featured key characters with major arcs still in development. Its removal has now closed the door on several widespread theories.

Some of the most discussed possibilities were Doctor Strange 3, a Scarlet Witch solo film, or an update on the long-delayed Blade reboot. Each of these characters had unresolved threads that could have connected the two Avengers films.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Stephen Strange confronting an incursion and meeting Clea, played by Charlize Theron. Many speculated that Doctor Strange 3 would explore this event and prepare the character for his role in the next Avengers films.

However, with no MCU film scheduled for 2027 other than Secret Wars, a third Doctor Strange entry now appears unlikely before the Multiverse Saga ends. Benedict Cumberbatch has not been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, further weakening the theory.

If the character does return, it may now happen directly in Secret Wars, or be delayed until a post-Multiverse phase.

Scarlet Witch, Blade, and Other Theories Shut Down

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff was also considered a likely lead for the 2027 mystery film. After her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans expected a solo film to explain her return. That possibility now seems to have been ruled out — or pushed beyond 2027.

Mahershala Ali's long-anticipated Blade movie has already faced multiple delays. If the project does go ahead, it is no longer part of the Multiverse Saga. The same appears true for Black Panther 3, which may now be targeted for 2028 despite earlier teases.

Rumours around a potential World War Hulk adaptation have also cooled. The cancellation of the 2027 film strongly indicates that it will not appear in Phase 6.

Strategic Slowdown, Not Shutdown

The decision to cut the 2027 MCU film is part of Marvel's current strategy to slow production and focus on fewer, larger releases. Disney's reshuffling of its film calendar aligns with this approach, likely aiming for stronger box office results and clearer storytelling arcs.

Removing a film from a key year like 2027 suggests Marvel is prioritising the success of its remaining tentpole releases. Whether these cancelled or delayed projects return in future phases remains to be seen.

For now, the next MCU chapter has one less film, and fans have one less theory to chase.