Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously honoured with one of Hollywood's highest recognitions: a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actor, who died in 2020 at the age of 43, received the 2,828th star during an emotional ceremony on 20 November 2025.

According to ABC News, hundreds gathered along Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate Boseman's life, career and cultural impact — a testament to the lasting influence of the man whose work reshaped modern cinema and inspired millions around the world.

A Star Unveiled Among Legends

Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, unveiled the star at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard — positioned near the Dolby Theatre, where Black Panther premiered in 2018. The Hollywood Walk of Fame Official account confirmed the placement, noting the location's significance.

Simone marked the unveiling by placing a pair of Boseman's shoes at the foot of the star, a profoundly personal gesture symbolising his continued presence and the paths he forged for others. Accepting the plaque on his behalf, she told attendees:

'Chadwick's work was never about him — it was about lifting others. This star is a symbol of his love for the craft and his belief in the power of storytelling.'

Her words struck a profound emotional chord, framing the ceremony as both an honour and a reflection of the actor's generous spirit.

Tributes From Colleagues and Creatives

Some of Boseman's closest collaborators attended the ceremony, including director Ryan Coogler, who praised the actor's commitment to portraying icons such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall with authenticity and depth.

Viola Davis, who worked with Boseman on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, described him as 'a man of profound integrity' whose presence elevated every project he touched. Their tributes highlighted not only Boseman's artistry, but his quiet determination to tell stories that mattered.

Fans Celebrate a Hero Who Changed Cinema

Fans travelled from across the United States to celebrate the moment, many dressed in Black Panther costumes and chanting 'Wakanda Forever' as the star was unveiled. The crowd's energy was equal parts celebratory and reflective, honouring an actor whose cultural legacy remains unmatched.

'He gave us heroes we could believe in,' one fan said. 'This star means his legacy will shine forever.'

Images of Boseman from public archives circulated widely online, including a widely shared portrait on Wikimedia Commons that fans reposted in tribute.

A Legacy That Transcends Film

Boseman's impact extended far beyond Hollywood. His portrayal of King T'Challa in Black Panther became a landmark moment for global representation, helping the film gross over $1.3 billion worldwide. Outlook India noted that the Walk of Fame honour further cements his status as a cultural icon whose influence continues to shape conversations around diversity and identity.

Beyond the Marvel universe, Boseman delivered critically acclaimed performances in 42, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, earning widespread respect for his emotional depth and dedication to historical storytelling.

Family's Emotional Moment

Simone Ledward Boseman thanked fans for their unwavering support, emphasising that her husband's mission was always to inspire through art:

'He believed in the power of stories to change the world, and he lived that belief every day.'

Her words underscored the emotional weight of the ceremony, reminding attendees that Boseman's legacy is not only cinematic but deeply human.

An Honour That Ensures His Name Endures

As the crowd dispersed, Boseman's star shone brightly under the California sun — a permanent tribute to a man whose legacy continues to resonate across generations.