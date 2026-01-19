A disturbing early-morning encounter in Grimsby has ignited online concern after a viral video showed a man touching a vulnerable homeless person in the street. The incident was shared on Sunday by X user @ActivePatriotUK, who describes himself as an independent journalist documenting homelessness and safety issues in the town.

According to his post and accompanying video, the encounter took place around 5 AM during a self-organised patrol following a reported rape in the area earlier this month.

What the Video Shows

In the video, filmed in foggy, sub-zero conditions on Bethlehem Street near the AA Arms pub, a young homeless man is seen lying in the road, largely unresponsive, with his belt undone and trousers unbuttoned.

Another man, later identified as Dion, is positioned close to him, with his arm around the homeless man and his hand touching his hair and backside.

The filmer challenges the behaviour and asks whether the two know each other. Dion replies, 'Uh, not really,' while claiming he was trying to wake him up. Concerned by the situation, the filmer calls for police and an ambulance, saying the man appeared disoriented and vulnerable.

These details come directly from the video and narration provided by @ActivePatriotUK. There has been no independent confirmation from police or emergency services as of Monday.

Intervention and Aftermath

As the homeless man begins to stir, he reportedly mentions being assaulted the previous night, saying someone threw a glass at him. The filmer uses a foil blanket to keep him warm and stays nearby until help arrives.

The video later shows the filmer escorting several homeless individuals to a nearby café, buying breakfast and attempting to defuse arguments among them. He frames the incident as evidence of growing danger in the town centre during early hours, especially for those sleeping rough.

Why the Incident Is Resonating Nationally

The video comes at a time when the government data shows homelessness continuing to climb across the UK. In England alone, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government recorded 132,410 households in temporary accommodation by June 2025, including more than 172,000 children.

Broader estimates suggest nearly 300,000 households experienced 'core homelessness' in 2025, a category that includes rough sleeping, sofa-surfing and unsuitable accommodation.

Advocacy groups have repeatedly warned that homelessness carries heightened risks of violence and sexual exploitation. Older UK studies, frequently cited by charities due to limited recent data, indicate that 7–13% of homeless women experience sexual assault annually, with risks significantly higher for young people and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Labour government has pointed to its 2025 National Plan to End Homelessness, which commits £3.5 billion over three years and aims to halve long-term rough sleeping.

Against that wider context, the Grimsby clip has become a focal point for public anxiety about who is being protected on Britain's streets, and who is being left exposed.

The post has surpassed 4.2 million views on X, with many users praising the intervention and calling the behaviour shown in the video 'creepy and deeply disturbing.' Several commenters said the scene would have raised immediate red flags if the victim had been a woman, while others stressed that homeless men are also vulnerable to exploitation.

Furthermore, ActivePatriotUK has continued posting about early-morning patrols and outreach work in Grimsby, calling for safety wardens to protect homeless people, night workers and others at risk during late and early hours.