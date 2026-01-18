Kianna Underwood, a former Nickelodeon star, tragically died at the age of 33 in a hit-and-run collision on 16 January 2026. She was struck by two vehicles in Brooklyn, New York, and multiple injuries caused her to die on the scene.

The victim was initially unknown, and police later identified her as the former child actress who starred in the All That American comedy series. Law enforcement in the Brownsville neighbourhood confirmed Underwood as the woman in the tragic incident, leaving her family, friends, and fans in shock.

Police Investigation Revealed Details of the Accident

According to ABC News, the New York Police Department (NYPD) narrated that Underwood was crossing an intersection when a black Ford Explorer SUV hit her. She was left lying on the road after the first impact, only to be struck again by a black and grey sedan, which dragged her for nearly two blocks. What's heartbreaking is the fact that both drivers then fled the scene.

The NYPD said the accident occurred near Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard just before 7:00 on Friday. The incident was caught by a surveillance camera in the area, and footage showed Underwood being hit and dragged under the second vehicle, which did not stop and instead continued to drive down the street. Emergency responders declared the former child star dead at the scene.

#Nickelodeon Star #Kianna_Underwood Killed in Brutal Hit-and-Run



Hit-and-run killer drags Nickelodeon child star for 2 #NYC blocks under this black car till death



'People walked by the body of Kianna Underwood unfazed'



A tragedy in Brooklyn. Former child star Kianna… pic.twitter.com/ayuPLnRuvW — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) January 17, 2026

Kianna's Father Speaks Out in Heartwrenching Response to Daughter's Tragic End

After it was confirmed that the woman involved in the hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn was Kianna, Anthony Underwood, the former star's father, took to social media to express extreme sadness over his daughter's death. In a heartrending message, he questioned if his child was 'left to die like roadkill.'

On his Facebook page, he wrote, 'So the driver ran over the fox, and I remember the horror I felt when I saw that. Another driver pulled over and picked the fox up who was still alive and put it on the side of the road.'

He continued, 'All I can think about is did anyone show my baby that same compassion, as someone ran her over like roadkill. Did anyone try to comfort my baby as she lay dying in the street alone, or did they just stand around with their phones.'

Many people comforted Anthony as his deep anguish over the lack of immediate help after his daughter was struck could be felt by the readers. The emotional reaction of the ex-Nickelodeon star's family has put a spotlight on concerns over the way she passed and calls for justice intensified amid the investigations.

Anthony R Underwood updated his profile picture.

Highlights of Kianna's Movie and Television Career

Underwood's first project as a child actress was starring in Nickelodeon's comedy series All That, where she joined the cast in the show's season run in 2005, appearing in a total of seven episodes. It was a hit series that was on air from 1994 to 2020 and launched the careers of many stars, such as Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes.

She was also known as the voice of Fuschia Glover in Nick Jr.'s animated series Little Bill. Underwood was in this show for a good number of episodes from 1999 to 2004. The actress was also part of the The 24-Hour Woman movie that was released in 1999 and went on a national tour for the 'Hairspray' musical stage play, where she secured the role as Little Inez.

But sadly, despite her success, Underwood was said to have ended up on the streets. She was reportedly a homeless woman in New York, as shared by a former co-star, Angelique Bates.

'All That' Star Angelique Bates Pleaded for Someone to Help Kianna Underwood Before Her Death https://t.co/l0j4ESE0Mo pic.twitter.com/AFTmwtiDwD — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2026

The Ongoing Investigation to Catch the Culprits

The police confirmed that the drivers who hit Kianna Underwood are still unidentified so they are unable to make an arrest yet as of Saturday afternoon. Currently, the circumstances leading up to the collision are still under review, and the NYPD is trying to determine if Underwood was crossing against a traffic signal or if the accident was caused by reduced visibility.

As the authorities continue to analyse evidence, they are also urging anyone to come forward if they witnessed something to aid the investigation. The police are also seeking public assistance to identify and find the drivers responsible for the hit-and-run.