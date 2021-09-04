Life is fraught with challenges. No one truly has it easy, and as we embark on the journey of our careers or building the lives we want, we are bound to face hardships. However, some may have it harder than others. There is a famous saying that while we may be in the same storm, we are not all on the same boat. Dave Nick and TattedSwerve understand what it is like to overcome impossible odds, and while their careers might be on different ends of the spectrum, overcoming hardships with fortitude is something they both have in common.

Dave Nick is a YouTube creator known for his expertise in branding and entrepreneurship, with a staggering subscriber base of 1 million on all his platforms combined. "When you decide to start a business, you have to understand that the odds are already against you," stated Nick. "The key to success is working through every challenge with grit and determination."

T​attedSwerve is a hip-hop musician and tattoo artist who has overcome tremendous odds to reach the pinnacle of success in his unique career. "Art has opened up the world to me in ways I couldn't imagine, but it also taught me resilience," explained TattedSwerve. "Art and music are complicated worlds to make a living in. It's about working hard at your craft and staying committed. You can't give up."

B​oth these pioneers in their respective fields understand that the road to success is filled with opportunities but also littered with impossible odds. "I've seen people give up at the first sign of trouble," said TattedSwerve. "That mindset won't get you anywhere." Dave Nick agreed and explained, "Once you understand that it won't be easy, you can reframe your thinking and achieve anything you set your mind to."

Dave Nick and TattedSwerve are unanimous that mindset is everything, and it is essential that we cultivate and build an attitude that is strong enough to face the odds. "Success lies in your thinking," stated TattedSwerve. "Get your mind right, and you will be well on your way." From their journeys through life and career, both men have learned how to navigate the challenges life throws our way while building incredibly successful businesses one step at a time.