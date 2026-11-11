A 23-year-old New Yorker with a $450,000 inheritance could be missing a major opportunity to build long-term wealth by keeping the money in a certificate of deposit (CD), financial expert Dave Ramsey has warned.

Jackson inherited the money after selling his late parents' home with his brothers. Although he had avoided spending the windfall, he was uncertain about how to invest it and had placed the entire sum in a CD.

During an appearance on The Ramsey Show, Jackson explained his situation to Ramsey and co-host Ken Coleman. 'I have all of that money...just sitting in a CD right now,' he said. Ramsey praised him for resisting impulsive spending but warned that keeping such a substantial inheritance in a relatively low-return account could limit its long-term growth.

How a $450K Inheritance Left a 23-Year-Old Unsure

Jackson had recently graduated from college, earned approximately $75,000 annually, and was debt-free. He was renting accommodation with his brother while considering a move from Long Island to New York City. Despite his financial head start, he admitted that he did not know how best to manage the inheritance. Ramsey commended his decision to avoid major purchases while considering his options.

However, he stressed that simply leaving the money untouched was not necessarily the best long-term strategy. At 23, Jackson has several decades to benefit from compound growth, allowing potential investment returns to generate further returns over time.

Why Ramsey Believes He Could Make Five Times More

Ramsey wanted Jackson to consider what the inheritance could achieve if invested for the long term rather than left in a CD. He explained that, based on historical market returns, invested money could double approximately every seven years. Using this principle, Ramsey argued that Jackson could potentially grow his inheritance to five times its original value through long-term investing.

However, this is a potential outcome, not a guaranteed return. Stock market performance fluctuates, and investments can lose value. Actual results would depend on market conditions, investment choices, and the time the money remained invested. Nevertheless, Jackson's age gives him an advantage, as a longer investment horizon provides more time to benefit from compounding and navigate market volatility.

Why Ramsey Warned Against Buying a New York Home

Jackson's possible move to New York City also raised questions about whether he should use his inheritance to purchase property. Ramsey challenged the idea of putting most of the money towards a home, pointing out that $450,000 would not be enough to purchase a typical New York City property outright.

Zillow valued the median New York City home at approximately $825,854 on 6 November, while Freddie Mac reported a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 7.18% on the same date. Using most of his inheritance as a deposit could leave Jackson with a substantial mortgage and less money for other financial goals. Instead, Ramsey encouraged him to keep his inheritance separate from everyday spending and continue living on his salary rather than treating the windfall as disposable income.

Ramsey Urges Him to Seek Professional Investment Advice

Rather than rushing into stocks, property, or other financial products, Ramsey encouraged Jackson to consult a vetted financial professional and understand the risks before making investment decisions.

He also cautioned against blindly following recommendations, including those made by financial personalities such as himself. Coleman reinforced the message, describing the inheritance as a massive head start that Jackson should protect rather than squander. For Jackson, the priority is developing a financial strategy that balances long-term growth, risk, and flexibility while protecting his inheritance.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.