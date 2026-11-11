A push to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has been derailed after 11 House Democrats missed a crucial vote, prompting criticism from colleagues and voters.

The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday to send eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Republican-led Judiciary Committee. The move effectively blocked an immediate impeachment vote, although Democrats could revive the effort when they take control of both chambers of Congress next year.

The result could have been different. Eight additional votes against the motion would have been enough to defeat it and keep the impeachment push alive.

Democrats Slammed for Missing Crucial Vote

The absences angered some Democrats. Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California criticised colleagues who failed to make it to the chamber, saying lawmakers had known the vote was coming.

'People should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote,' she told reporters. 'There is no reason why we should have lost this vote because of attendance issues.'

She added: 'Shame on folks who are not here.'

Several offered explanations. Representatives Jonathan Jackson, Laura Gillen and Melanie Stansbury said a traffic incident and a police-escorted bus had delayed their journey to the Capitol. Jackson said the vote closed before he and other members could reach the chamber, while Gillen and Stansbury gave similar accounts.

Representative Marilyn Strickland's office said she had been stuck behind a motorcade and missed the vote by one minute. Representative Steven Horsford, meanwhile, was absent because of a personal emergency, according to his office. It said he would have opposed the motion.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in San Francisco for a Veterans Day event, where she was due to receive an award recognising her advocacy for veterans. Her spokesperson said Pelosi supported impeaching Hegseth and would have voted against referring the articles to the committee.

Representative Lou Correa also remained in California ahead of a medical procedure. His office said his doctor had advised him not to travel until he was medically cleared. The other Democrats who missed the vote were Haley Stevens, Julia Brownley, Brittany Pettersen and Frederica Wilson.

'This Is Embarrassing': Democrats Face Backlash

The absences drew criticism online. One commenter called the failure 'embarrassing' and aggravating, while another wrote: 'This is embarrassing', demanding accountability from the absent lawmakers.

Some accused Democratic leaders of failing to organise their members, though that claim was unsubstantiated. Others questioned whether the party could effectively challenge the Trump administration if lawmakers could not turn up for a crucial vote.

Jeffries Hints at Another Impeachment Push

The impeachment articles were introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky. They accuse Hegseth of exceeding congressional war powers, conducting unlawful military operations, and abusing his authority as head of the Pentagon.

Hegseth rejected the effort as a political stunt, arguing that the military operations were lawful and did not amount to impeachable misconduct.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he would discuss another impeachment effort with members in the next Congress, when Democrats are expected to control the House and Senate. He described Tuesday's defeat as not the end of the matter, but 'just the beginning'.

The episode raised questions about Democratic strategy ahead of next year. For now, however, the vote has left Democrats facing criticism from their own side, with questions over attendance threatening to overshadow their attempt to hold Hegseth accountable.