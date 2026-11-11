Details of David Walliams' psychiatric treatment emerged during his unsuccessful attempt to prevent sexual misconduct allegations from being published. The High Court rejected his injunction application on 3 November, and he was publicly identified on 10 November. Walliams denies the allegations.

The comedian and children's author, 55, was named after his attempt to secure an injunction preventing publication failed. His lawyers had argued that disclosure would place his life at risk.

Walliams denies the allegations. The injunction proceedings concerned whether publication should be prevented, not whether the accusations were true.

Court Heard About Months of Treatment

Walliams' legal team described a prolonged mental-health crisis after journalists first approached him about the allegations in May. The court heard that he had received psychiatric treatment over several months and had been detained under the Mental Health Act. An independent psychiatrist appointed in the proceedings assessed his condition and provided reports to the court.

His lawyers linked the risk of further harm to longstanding psychiatric vulnerability, trauma and fear of public exposure. They argued that his condition should not be interpreted as evidence that the allegations were true.

The chronology is important: the attempts described in court occurred before the allegations were publicly reported on 10 November. They were not newly reported incidents following that day's publication.

Why the Injunction Was Refused

Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed Walliams' application on 3 November. Reporting restrictions remained while he considered an appeal, but his legal team subsequently confirmed that he would not pursue one.

The judge recognised the seriousness of his mental-health condition. However, he concluded that psychiatric services had assumed responsibility for his immediate protection and that preventing publication would impose a substantial restriction on freedom of expression.

The decision did not determine the truth of the allegations or amount to judicial approval of everything subsequently published. Those distinctions remain separate from the court's assessment of the injunction request.

What Walliams Has Denied

The published investigation includes allegations that Walliams used his celebrity status to pursue teenage girls and young women. One woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her when she was 15.

Walliams has rejected accusations of sexual misconduct and abusing his position. In his response, he acknowledged that he had sometimes been thoughtless towards people with whom he had casual relationships and had not always properly considered their feelings.

That acknowledgement was accompanied by an explicit denial of unlawful behaviour. It should not be presented as an admission to the allegations made against him.

Broadcasters and Representatives Respond

The BBC said it was reviewing material featuring or written by Walliams and removing some programmes, including Little Britain, from its platforms. Independent Talent Group also said it was dropping him. Producers of the forthcoming film Fing! announced that his cameo had been removed and that he would not participate in its release or promotion.

These professional decisions followed publication of the allegations. They do not establish criminal guilt.

Walliams' hospital treatment and the accusations against him are distinct matters. The court accepted that his psychiatric vulnerability was serious while allowing reporting to proceed; it did not resolve the underlying allegations, which he continues to deny.