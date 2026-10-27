The Big Short's Michael Burry, who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, has warned that US stock market investors could face 15 to 20 years of negative or negligible inflation-adjusted returns, questioning whether investors are prepared for a prolonged period of disappointment despite the market's recent record highs.

In a recent Substack post, Burry argued that speculation had overtaken investing, stock indices appeared overstretched, and inflation was becoming a concern again.

'If another 15-20 year period of negative or little real returns in stocks is in the offing, would it not be good to know?' he wrote.

Historical Market Losses Underpin Burry's Warning

Burry supported his argument with three historical periods in which the S&P 500 suffered substantial inflation-adjusted price declines.

From 1966 to 1982, the index's real price fell about 53%, excluding dividends. Between 1929 and 1949, the decline was roughly 58%, while the period from the 2000 market peak through 2011 saw a fall of about 40%.

These figures are based on historical market data adjusted for inflation, using different measurement periods for the calculations. Burry cautioned that they exclude dividends, which can materially improve long-term returns when reinvested.

With dividends reinvested, he estimated that the 1966–1982 decline narrowed to about 10% and the 2000–2011 loss to roughly 25%. An investor who reinvested dividends from 1929 was ahead in real terms by 1949, he added.

His central concern is therefore not simply the prospect of a crash, but the length of time investors might have to wait for their portfolios to recover purchasing power.

Burry Compares Current Market Highs With 2000

Burry's concerns extend to the strength of the latest market rally. In his recent article, he said the S&P 500's record close on 6th October lacked significant trading volume and was not particularly dramatic.

In a more recent Substack post, he drew parallels with the dot-com bubble, writing that the 6th October record stood alongside March 2000 as one of the two most narrow and soft new highs in modern market history, based on his analysis of 982 S&P 500 record closes since 1980.

He also reiterated his criticism of the prevailing investment mood, writing that 'Stonks go UP!' and 'Buy the Dip' had become common market mantras.

Burry's warning comes with an important distinction: historical periods of poor real returns have not necessarily meant permanent losses for patient investors. His analysis instead highlights how inflation, weak market performance, and long recovery periods can undermine the returns investors expect from stocks.

His question—'would it not be good to know?'—could be a challenge to investors who assume that recent gains will translate into sustained future returns. It is a warning about the risk of complacency, not a guarantee that another two-decade period of poor returns is coming.

In all, Burry acknowledged that the historical comparisons are not straightforward: dividend reinvestment significantly reduced losses in two of the three periods he examined. However, he warned that real-world investors may not hold investments long enough to benefit fully from compounding. He described the historical experience as 'a very long wait rather than a wipeout' for patient investors.

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