Putting off investing until the stock market settles down could end up costing people more in retirement savings than weathering the market's ups and downs, financial experts say.

With inflation concerns, uncertain interest rates, geopolitical tensions and unpredictable market movements continuing to influence investor confidence, it can be tempting to keep money on the sidelines until conditions appear more favourable. However, waiting for an ideal opportunity to buy into the market could mean losing valuable time for investments to grow and compound.

Financial planner David Rae outlined four principles in his Forbes article on building wealth without allowing market uncertainty to dictate financial decisions.

He argued that long-term financial security depends less on predicting short-term market movements and more on developing consistent saving habits, diversifying investments, managing taxes and sticking to a strategy that reflects individual circumstances.

Understanding Why Market Volatility Is Not the Same as Investment Risk

Rae explains that temporary changes in stock prices are not necessarily an indication that someone's financial future is in danger. The more important consideration is whether investors will have sufficient money available when they need it.

A significant market decline may be manageable for someone decades away from retirement, but could create serious difficulties for retirees who depend on selling investments to cover living costs.

Investors should therefore consider their financial obligations, savings, retirement timeline and ability to withstand losses before adjusting their portfolios. Having emergency funds, keeping debt manageable and selecting an appropriate investment mix can reduce the likelihood of being forced to sell during a downturn.

Why Chasing Popular Stocks Could Put Your Retirement at Risk

Rae distinguishes long-term investing from speculation, which involves making concentrated bets in anticipation of quick price movements. Although investors may choose to invest a small amount in riskier opportunities, relying on a single company or popular stock to finance major life goals can expose them to substantial losses.

Instead, he encourages people to contribute regularly, monitor investment costs, rebalance their portfolios when necessary and resist buying assets simply because their prices have recently surged.

Spreading investments across different companies and industries cannot guarantee profits, but it reduces dependence on any single holding. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also warns that following social-media investment trends can expose people to considerable financial risks.

Your Financial Goals Determine Your Investment Strategy

Rather than focusing exclusively on market performance, Rae advises investors to identify what they want their savings to accomplish.

Whether the objective is retirement, purchasing a property, funding education or achieving financial independence, the investment strategy should reflect when the money will be needed.

Funds intended for expenses in the next few years generally require greater accessibility and less exposure to market fluctuations than retirement savings accumulated over several decades. Tax considerations are also important.

Keeping Emotions Out of Investment Decisions

Fear and excitement can both undermine financial plans. Investors may panic and sell when prices fall, while rising markets can tempt them to abandon diversification in pursuit of bigger returns. Rae recommends establishing clear investment guidelines in advance, including how much cash to retain, when to review portfolios and which significant life changes would justify adjustments.

Automating contributions can also make it easier to remain consistent. Scheduling deposits around payday, increasing savings when income improves and putting part of bonuses towards long-term objectives can help investors maintain progress without constantly monitoring market movements. Major personal developments may require a reassessment, but alarming headlines alone should not dictate financial decisions.