David Beckham expressed his support to Prince Harry for his decision to quit as a working royal and also called Harry the perfect father.

David Beckham said that he is "proud" of how Prince Harry is growing up as an individual as well as a young father to little Archie, who will turn one on Wednesday, May 6.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old revealed that though he has not spoken to Harry about his and Meghan Markle's decision to become financially independent members of the royal family, he believes Harry is an "amazing" person.

"I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me," Beckham said.

He went on to say that he and his wife Victoria Beckham, who attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding at Windsor, love him and are proud of how he has adapted to fatherhood.

Applauding the parenting skills of the British prince, the father-of-four said: "I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy."

Beckham who is parents to four children with wife Victoria - sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, eight, was speaking to the publication about his latest project. Beckham who has now become co-owner of a new Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami, says that his long-term goal with the project is to leave a legacy for his kids.

"I like to feel that I still impress my kids all the time. We've always said that this is not a vanity project for us. This is a legacy. It is what we want to create for our children. We want our children to turn around in 10, 15, 20 years and say, 'Our dads built this,'" he said.

The retired footballer said Harry and Meghan have also been invited to attend a game of the league at the Fort Lauderdale Stadium. The royal couple will cease to become working royals from Tuesday, March 31.