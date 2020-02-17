Fashion designer Victoria Beckham debuted her latest collection at the London Fashion Week on Sunday, but unfortunately, her son Brooklyn Beckham couldn't attend the show.

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of Victoria Beckham, couldn't join his father David Beckham and his siblings Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, to stand in support of his mother at the glamourous occasion because he is currently in the US.

However, the 20-year-old made sure to show support to his mother ahead of her big day, by sharing a lovely throwback photograph of himself with Victoria. Shared on Instagram stories, the picture from his childhood shows him sitting on his mother's knee wearing a Manchester United football kit and grinning as he held up a drawing of a plane.

"Love you Mum," the model captioned the picture, adding a heart emoji. The photographer has been spending time with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz in the US for the past few days and sharing snaps from their holiday on Instagram.

Victoria walked the runway at her Fall Winter 2020 show in a white tiered blouse and high-waist black flared trousers which she paired with grey vertiginous heels.

Shortly before the event, David Beckham took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of the family and said they are missing Brooklyn. The footballer captioned the picture: "Showtime @victoriabeckham... My babies looking pretty cool right now. @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven. We miss you @brooklynbeckham." While David looked dapper in a grey Dior suit, his daughter Harper was wearing a patterned piece by Victoria.

David shared several other pictures on his Instagram stories, cheering his wife all along. The 44-year-old also shared short clips from the fashion show, as well as a picture with his and Victoria's mother, Sandra Beckham and Jackie Adams. Victoria's father Anthony Adams was also present.

Also in attendance were several big names from the fashion industry, including the editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, and US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, reports Hello!

The former 'Spice Girl' later took to Instagram to express gratitude to her family for their support at the show, and wrote: "Such a great day showing #VBAW20 at #LFW! I'm so grateful for my family and @voguemagazine for always supporting me on this journey. So many kisses x @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham @davidbeckham."

Talking about her newly launched collection, the 45-year-old wrote: "The collection is about staying true to ourselves and our woman, but still surprising her, and us. Twisting our codes. This is what I call my gentle rebellion."