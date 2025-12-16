The alleged feud within the Beckham family has reportedly reached a new level, with reports claiming Brooklyn Beckham is considering dropping his famous surname if his mother, Victoria Beckham, does not apologise to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The potential 'rebrand' would be the most significant step yet in a family rift that has reportedly lasted for nearly a year, placing immense pressure on the family's carefully constructed public image.

Brooklyn Beckham's Bold Final Move

A source told Heatworld that Brooklyn is planning to drop his surname if his mother, Victoria Beckham, continues to avoid Nicola Peltz. The 26-year-old allegedly wants his mother to apologize to his wife. If no public apology occurs, Brooklyn would want a fresh start by dropping his surname and using his wife's.

'It's been nearly a year since Brooklyn last spoke to his parents, and while they've tried to build bridges, he has no intention of meeting with them until they issue a public apology to Nicola, but he knows that's not likely to happen,' the source said. 'He wants to start afresh in 2026, and that includes a personal rebrand. He and Nicola have been discussing dropping the Beckham and just being known as the Peltzes.'

The Symbolism of a Surname

The source added that removing Beckham from his surname would help him and Peltz move on from the alleged feud, as the couple's double-barrelled surname is deeply ingrained in the family's issues.

'They don't need the Beckham name anymore, and they would like any future babies to be Peltzes. Obviously, it would be the ultimate insult to David and Victoria – they've spent nearly 30 years building up Brand Beckham, and if Brooklyn dropped the family name, there would be no going back. It feels like he'd be making their current estrangement completely permanent,' the source said.

On social media, Beckham has already adopted the double-barrelled surname Beckham-Peltz. The move was questioned by many because it is more typical for the woman's surname to be listed before the man's.

David, Victoria Beckham Heartbroken By The News?

Meanwhile, the source also alleged that Brooklyn's plan not to reach out to his family and stop using the Beckham surname is not sitting well with his dad, David Beckham. The professional athlete knows that this would hurt his wife.

'She still can't believe that they no longer talk, and he is estranged from the family. Every time she thinks about it, her heart aches, and no matter what else is going on, there is always a part of her that feels so sad, and she can't do anything about it,' the source said.

Since Christmas is nearing, the Beckhams are hopeful for a reconciliation. However, the source stressed that this could only happen if Victoria makes the first move. After all, Brooklyn has been living his best life in the United States with Peltz and her entire family.

Peltz has also been a wonderful support for Brooklyn, who certainly misses everyone back home. However, the aspiring chef reportedly wants to make a point.

Victoria and Peltz's alleged feud started even before the supermodel married Brooklyn. Sources claimed that Peltz promised Victoria that she would wear a wedding dress that she created, but her plans changed at the last minute.