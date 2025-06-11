David Byrne Announces 2025 Tour and New Album With Music Video Drop
Tour dates announced for international tour starting in North America, Australia, Europe, New Zealand
David Byrne has announced an upcoming tour and his first solo album in seven years titled 'Who Is The Sky?' This comes after a lot of teases which include a new Talking Heads video for the hit song 'Psycho Killer.'
The tour includes Australasia, Europe, and North America. His album includes the lead single 'Everybody Laughs,' which comes with a music video directed by Gabriel Barcia-Colombo. We'll leave it below along with the album's track listing and Byrne's tour dates.
'Who Is The Sky?' Track Listing
- Everybody Laughs
- When We Are Singing
- My Apartment Is My Friend
- A Door Called No
- What Is the Reason for It? [ft. Hayley Williams]
- I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party
- Don't Be Like That
- The Avant Garde
- Moisturizing Thing
- I'm an Outsider
- She Explains Things to Me
- The Truth
This release will be the follow up to his 2018 solo album American Utopia. All songs on the album were arranged by the chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra based in New York. It will have contributions from Paramore's Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and Tom Skinner.
Tour Information
Byrne will tour behind the new album in 2026. His backing band will include 13 musicians, singers, and dancers. According to a press release, members of the American Utopia band will also be featured with all of them 'mobile throughout the set.'
The first leg of the tour will begin in North America this September. Shows in Australia, Europe, and New Zealand, however, are set for 2026. Here are the dates below.
- 09-14 Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
- 09-16 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC
- 09-17 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
- 09-19 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
- 09-21 Schenectady, NY - Proctors
- 09-23 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
- 09-25 Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre
- 09-27 Washington, DC - The Anthem
- 09-28 Washington, DC - The Anthem
- 09-30 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- 10-01 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- 10-03 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
- 10-04 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
- 10-07 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- 10-08 Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
- 10-10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- 10-14 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
- 10-16 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
- 10-17 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
- 10-21 Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall
- 10-22 Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall
- 10-25 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
- 10-28 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
- 10-29 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
- 10-31 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
- 11-03 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
- 11-04 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
- 11-06 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
- 11-07 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
- 11-11 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
- 11-12 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
- 11-16 San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- 11-17 San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- 11-20 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
- 11-21 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
- 11-25 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
- 11-26 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
- 11-28 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
- 11-29 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
- 12-02 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
- 12-03 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
- 12-05 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
- 12-06 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
- 01-14 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
- 01-17 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center
- 01-21 Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
- 01-22 Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
- 01-24 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
- 01-27 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
- 02-12 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
- 02-15 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
- 02-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
- 02-18 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
- 02-21 Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
- 02-22 Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
- 02-24 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
- 02-27 Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
- 03-02 Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena
- 03-03 London, England - Eventim Apollo
- 03-04 London, England - Eventim Apollo
- 03-06 Glasgow, Scotland - SEC Armadillo
- 03-07 Glasgow, Scotland - SEC Armadillo
- 03-09 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
- 03-10 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
- 03-13 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- 03-15 London, England - Eventim Apollo
- 03-18 Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
- 03-19 Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
