David Byrne has announced an upcoming tour and his first solo album in seven years titled 'Who Is The Sky?' This comes after a lot of teases which include a new Talking Heads video for the hit song 'Psycho Killer.'

The tour includes Australasia, Europe, and North America. His album includes the lead single 'Everybody Laughs,' which comes with a music video directed by Gabriel Barcia-Colombo. We'll leave it below along with the album's track listing and Byrne's tour dates.

'Who Is The Sky?' Track Listing

Everybody Laughs When We Are Singing My Apartment Is My Friend A Door Called No What Is the Reason for It? [ft. Hayley Williams] I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party Don't Be Like That The Avant Garde Moisturizing Thing I'm an Outsider She Explains Things to Me The Truth

This release will be the follow up to his 2018 solo album American Utopia. All songs on the album were arranged by the chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra based in New York. It will have contributions from Paramore's Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and Tom Skinner.

Tour Information

Byrne will tour behind the new album in 2026. His backing band will include 13 musicians, singers, and dancers. According to a press release, members of the American Utopia band will also be featured with all of them 'mobile throughout the set.'

The first leg of the tour will begin in North America this September. Shows in Australia, Europe, and New Zealand, however, are set for 2026. Here are the dates below.