During a recent episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, David Corenswet and Jonathan Bailey sat down to reflect on their latest roles—Corenswet for Superman and Bailey for Wicked: For Good. The interview featured light-hearted banter, including jokes about Bailey being named People Magazine's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive. However, one comment quickly overshadowed the rest when Corenswet told Bailey: 'You somehow maintained your masculinity.'

The topic arose while they were discussing their respective levitating kiss scenes. Corenswet referenced his own kiss in Superman, while Bailey's now-viral moment in Wicked sees him swept into the air by co-star Cynthia Erivo.

As the levitating kiss scene came up, Corenswet went on and praised Bailey's performance. 'You are carried by Cynthia. She's levitating you ... Every man out there would think there's no way you can look masculine and powerful and in control when you're being levitated by a woman,' he said.

Bailey handled the moment with poise, calling the scene 'a total honour' and humorously stated: 'I'll be carried by both Cynthia and [Ariana Grande] for the rest of my life if I could be.'

Social Media Splits Over 'Masculinity' Remark

When the clip of the conversation went viral, social media responses came fast. Some viewers defended Corenswet's remark as an attempt to compliment Bailey's control and grace in a challenging scene.

On a Reddit thread, one commenter wrote: 'I guess he was trying to compliment jonathan's acting skills by saying he was great at making something look very masculine when it is not seen as traditionally masculine.' Another said: 'I don't find it to be malicious or even ill-will.'

On the other hand, some described the comment as tone-deaf or infantilising. Many Reddit users took it as 'weird' and others accused Corenswet of leaning on outdated ideas of masculinity that felt uncomfortable when directed at a gay man in a romantic scene.

Criticising Corenswet's remark, one comment on Reddit read: 'He does not have to 'maintain' anything, he is masculine by virtue of existing as a man. That's why it's such weird comment, it appeals to the toxic idea of masculinity meaning being a big tough guy who beats people up.'

The backlash extended beyond Reddit. On X, one user said: 'Jonny trying to redirect David from the weird masculinity comment by saying it was his greatest privilege ... and then David doubling down is painful to watch.'

How Bailey's Status Fuels Debate

Bailey's openness about his sexuality, combined with his recent recognition as People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, brings an intriguing layer to the ongoing debate. In this particular context, some may find Corenswet's comments to be more uncomfortable or lacking in sensitivity.

Yet other fans point out that Bailey took the moment in stride, delivering a gracious and humorous response. A Reddit user remarked: 'My man is genuinely a good person.'

Bailey's rising status in Hollywood—combining charisma, talent, LGBTQ+ representation and mainstream appeal—seems to have only heightened the scrutiny. For many, the scene stirred deeper conversations about how masculinity is still framed, even in modern, inclusive settings.

Why the Conversation Matters

This exchange between Corenswet and Bailey speaks to a larger shift in how gender, sexuality and on-screen presence are being interpreted. What initially seemed like a compliment has turned into a contentious issue because it touches on ingrained assumptions about control, power and what it means to 'look masculine.'

This viral incident may now serve as a lesson in how public perceptions of masculinity—and how they are voiced—have evolved.