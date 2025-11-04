Jonathan Bailey has officially joined Hollywood's most handsome club. While the title cements his status as a global heartthrob, many fans are asking the cheeky question: how does this fit with his real-life friendship and viral chemistry with Scarlett Johansson?

Jonathan Bailey Steals the Spotlight

The 37-year-old British actor has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, taking the crown from last year's winner, John Krasinski.

The announcement was made on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the Bridgerton star's charm, humility, and trademark grin instantly sent fans into a frenzy.

Bailey's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. From his early theatre days with the Royal Shakespeare Company to his breakout as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton, the Oxfordshire-born actor has become one of Britain's proudest exports. He has since conquered Hollywood with roles in Wicked, Jurassic World Rebirth, and its upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good.

The Viral Kiss That Broke the Internet

The buzz around Bailey and Johansson began earlier this year during the Jurassic World Rebirth press tour. The two co-stars were photographed sharing a playful kiss on the red carpet at both the London and New York premieres.

The affectionate display immediately went viral, spawning headlines, fan edits, and endless speculation about whether the two had taken their on-screen chemistry off-screen.

Two months later, Bailey fanned the flames with a joint post featuring Johansson. In the image, shared via his LGBTQ+ charity The Shameless Fund, Scarlett posed in glamorous shades while Bailey playfully pretended to bite her neck. His caption simply read: 'SCARLETT.' Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis and wild theories.

But despite the flirty undertones, the truth behind the pair's closeness is far less scandalous. As Johansson's husband, comedian Colin Jost, later told Entertainment Tonight, there is absolutely nothing to worry about. 'Jonathan is an out gay man,' Jost said. 'It didn't seem like the biggest threat. If someone kisses their friend hello, it's pretty nice.'

Friendship and Clarifications

Both Bailey and Johansson have since addressed their viral affection with characteristic humour and honesty. Speaking during the film's promotional circuit, Johansson laughed off the frenzy, saying, 'We're just friendly people. I've got a lot of love to give.'

Bailey echoed her sentiment, adding, 'I believe in showing love in all kinds of ways. If you can't kiss your friends, life's too short not to.'

Their camaraderie has become one of the most talked-about aspects of Jurassic World Rebirth, with many praising the pair for redefining what platonic chemistry can look like in Hollywood.

Fans have even called their friendship 'refreshing' and 'wholesome,' a rare mix of sincerity and silliness in an industry often obsessed with gossip and romance rumours.

On screen, their dynamic is equally compelling. Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a fearless covert operative leading a dangerous expedition, while Bailey plays Dr Henry Loomis, a brilliant paleontologist who becomes her trusted ally. Their banter and tension add a fresh spark to the long-running dinosaur saga, proving that sometimes, connection goes beyond romance.

Why Bailey's Appeal Is More Than Just Looks

What truly sets Bailey apart is that his charm goes far deeper than his chiselled jawline and Regency-era smoulder. As an openly gay man in mainstream Hollywood, his recognition as Sexiest Man Alive represents more than a personal milestone, it also marks a shift in how audiences define leading-man allure.

Bailey has spoken openly about wanting to play roles that showcase authenticity and vulnerability. His performances in Fellow Travelers and Heartstopper have been widely praised for their sensitivity and honesty, helping to broaden representation for LGBTQ+ stories on screen.

And as for Scarlett Johansson? Their friendship remains as strong as ever. The pair continue to share inside jokes, light-hearted posts, and a mutual respect that radiates far beyond the cameras. In a world that often mistakes warmth for romance, Bailey and Johansson have proved that true chemistry doesn't always need a love story to shine.