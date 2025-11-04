Jonathan Bailey made history as the first openly gay man to be named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The Bridgerton actor has been very private about his dating history, but one name keeps resurfacing.

Jonathan Bailey Previously Dated James Ellis

Several outlets reported that Jonathan Bailey dated actor James Ellis. The pair attended the 2019 Olivier Awards together, where the former won an award for playing Jamie in the 2018 West End revival of the musical, Company.

They kissed publicly, confirming their romantic relationship. However, it wasn't clear when they started dating.

Per Cosmopolitan, they dated from 2019 to 2022. So, the romance between Bailey and Ellis ended three years ago.

Jonathan Bailey Shares Update About His Love Life in 2023

A year after Jonathan Bailey's romance with James Ellis ended, he confirmed that he was dating a 'lovely man.' The secretive celebrity, however, chose not to share his lover's name but clarified their relationship is 'not secret, but it's private.'

'Having a private life is, for me, completely critical,' Bailey explained. 'I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.'

Jonathan Bailey Also Dated A Woman In His Early 20s

The Jurassic World Rebirth star admitted that in his early 20s, he dated a woman for two years. Reflecting on the said relationship, Jonathan Bailey said there were 'so many nuances' because he also came out as gay to his family and close friends at the time.

'My experience of that relationship was not that I was in the shadows,' he added (per New York Post), before confirming that he and his ex-girlfriend have remained good friends.

'She remains one of my best friends,' Bailey continued.

In the same interview, Bailey admitted that the people around him may have 'understood' his sexuality before he was 'aware of it.'

Being gay wasn't easy for Bailey. He admitted that at one point in his life, he thought he had to be straight to be happy.

Also, it took him a long time to open up about his sexuality publicly due to his career. He shared the advice an actor friend received from someone with GQ.

'At the time he was told, "There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay,"' Bailey said.

However, he admitted reaching a point at which he no longer cared about the public's opinion of him.

'I thought, "F**k this, I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part,"' he added.

Jonathan Bailey Is A 'Confident Hand-Holder In Relationships'

Although the Wicked star is very private, he doesn't withhold himself from public displays of affection. Jonathan Bailey identified himself as a 'confident hand-holder in relationships.'

He recounted having a boyfriend who 'wasn't experience at holding hands in public.' To make the matter worse, they 'got heckled in London.'

Things have changed somewhat over the years, according to Bailey: 'that kind of behaviour is now outweighed by the smiles you get.'

Is Jonathan Bailey Dating Anyone Right Now?

In July 2025, Jonathan Bailey appeared on Chicken Shop Date. During his appearance, he shared a rare update about his love life.

'I'm available,' he said, confirming that he was single.

It's been months since the interview, and it's possible Bailey has found a new romance. However, fans may have to wait a long time for the next update on his dating life, as Bailey is very private about that.