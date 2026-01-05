David Lammy has defended his controversial jury trials reform by invoking his Christian faith, sparking widespread fury among critics who see it as an inappropriate blend of religion and policy. The Justice Secretary revealed on the BBC's Sunday programme that his beliefs compel him to 'centre the victims of crime,' including mothers bereaved by knife crime awaiting trials for years.

This latest twist, as of 5 January 2026, intensifies debate over plans to limit jury trials to serious offences amid a Crown Court backlog nearing 80,000 cases. Lammy's faith-driven rationale has drawn sharp rebukes, with some labelling it offensive to Christians and unfit for a secular justice system.

The Faith Connection

Lammy elaborated that his lifelong faith underpins his view of justice as universal, citing a photo in his office of Martin Luther King and Rabbi Heschel campaigning for civil rights. He described feeling 'almost God sent' to his position, moved to tears while finalising the Hillsborough law early in office.

For him, prolonged delays—often three or four years—undermine victims' rights, particularly in tragic cases like youth knife crime in his constituency. This personal tie to reform echoes his 2017 review, which stressed juries' role in fostering public trust and social cohesion. Yet, linking scripture to policy has hardly been a surprise, given Lammy's history of blending faith with public service.

Supporters view it as authentic motivation, while detractors argue it risks eroding the separation between church and state in legal matters. The comments emerged during a broader push to modernise the system, but they've shifted focus from practicalities to philosophical concerns.

Backlash from All Sides

Responses have poured in, with many decrying the use of religion to bolster what they call authoritarian changes. One commentator branded it 'sickening and offensive to all Christians,' accusing Lammy of hiding behind the Bible.

Conservatives in Parliament dubbed the plans the beginning of the end for jury trials, while even Labour backbenchers voiced anger over the restrictions. The Criminal Bar Association highlighted risks to social cohesion and trust in justice. On X, verified Conservative MP Shivani Raja opposed the move, posting that it fails to address backlogs properly and urging restoration of faith in the system.

Proud to be a signatory on the Leader of the Opposition and the Shadow Justice Secretary’s letter to the Lord Chancellor, David Lammy, opposing his abolition of jury trials.



This is not the answer to solving the Crown Court backlogs. We must restore faith in the system. pic.twitter.com/MPjALRwn5g — Shivani Raja MP (@ShivaniRaja_LE) December 10, 2025

Other legal professionals echoed this, sarcastically questioning biblical backing for curbing rights. Church figures and commentators have weighed in too, arguing the proposals overlook deeper systemic flaws like underfunding.

"Lammy: My Christian faith shows me it’s right to curb jury trials"



For does the Bible not say:



'Those who say they believe in me can do any authoritarian crap they like.'



👹👹👹🤡🤡🤡

https://t.co/MvACNrFpAo — Steven Barrett (@SBarrettBar) January 4, 2026

The Proposed Changes

Unveiled in December 2025, the reforms shift to judge-only trials for crimes carrying sentences under three years, aiming to prevent system gaming and expedite cases. Officials estimate savings of £31 million ($41.8 million), though this represents just 0.2% of the Ministry of Justice budget.

Lammy insists it honours Magna Carta by prioritising timely justice over delayed trials. Critics, however, warn of eroding a cornerstone democratic right. Debate continues unabated as of 5 January 2026, with calls for Lammy to decouple personal beliefs from policy justifications. Experts note the minimal financial impact, suggesting broader investment is needed to preserve public confidence in this Lammy jury trials faith row.

In a parallel effort, the government has launched a recruitment drive for 2,000 new magistrates to tackle the courts backlog. Senior barristers in Wales have voiced opposition, stating that such reforms undermine the fundamental principles of the justice system.