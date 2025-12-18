The United Kingdom is embarking on not only combating the causes of misogyny and violence inflicted on women and girls but also introducing extensive education and training programmes to young children as early as the age of 11, with a budget of £550M to support victims.

This new policy, revealed amid the anxiety of increasing misogynistic tendencies and internet harm, is to educate boys about the relationships they should have, the difference between pornography and real life, and the subversion of toxic masculinity, which represents a significant change in addressing the issue of gender-based violence as one of its causes.

National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Girls

On the highly anticipated Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy from the government, policymakers launched a multi-million-pound investment to reshape how schools, healthcare settings, and communities responded to misogyny and violence.

The plan aims to reduce the incidence of VAWG by half over a decade through a combination of preventive education, law enforcement, and victim support.

This week the government is announcing its strategy to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) within the next decade.



Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Labour Party, confirmed that early intervention was crucial: all parents had the right to know that their daughter was safe at school, online, and in her relationships.

But all too frequently, unhealthy notions get in early and go unchecked. The key elements of the strategy are improved teacher training, behaviour interventions, and increased victim support.

'Porn Literacy' and Relationship Education

The core of the new strategy is the combination of the lessons that address the negative stereotypes and online threats.

As early as 11 years of age, children will learn to distinguish between pornography and real-life relationships, but with particular attention to the detection of coercion, peer pressure, and online harassment.

Other issues about deepfakes, image-based abuse, and the risks of sending explicit pictures will also be discussed in the curriculum.

Such lessons will be added to the revised Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) curriculum, which will be mandatory in all state schools by September 2026.

Online harms, online consent, and AI literacy will be incorporated into the revised curriculum to equip students with the critical skills to navigate a connected world.

Both secondary schools will receive additional support through pilot programmes involving experts who will assist teachers in teaching about consent and the dangers of sharing explicit material.

In 2024, Safeguarding Minister, Jess Phillips, has pointed out that a strategy is only a plan and that what matters is what happens, as the government has taken steps to encourage healthier attitudes.

Toxic Masculinity and Online Influencers

The plan is specifically targeted at the popularity of online 'manosphere' social influencers such as Andrew Tate, whose main influence is based on the propagation of what they call 'toxic masculinity' and misogynistic ideology. It is reported that the government will enforce policies that will prevent these content creators from influencing youths online.

David Lammy, a vocal advocate against gender-based violence and the MP, emphasised the argument that the struggle against these kinds of violence starts with the way boys are brought up.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lammy claimed, 'Today's children are growing up in a digital world many parents barely recognise. A place where porn is easy to access, misogyny spreads fast, and loud, hateful voices tell our boys that control is strength and empathy is weakness.'

He emphasised that boys needed to be shown that masculinity can be gentle, and girls must be empowered to live fear-free.

Victim Support Measures and Law Enforcement

The plan also involves increased efforts to combat violence against women through policing. Police forces will create new specialised units across England and Wales that will be dedicated to domestic abuse, sexual violence, and online harassment.

In addition, domestic abuse protection orders will be made enforceable so that perpetrators will not relapse.

However, critics have cautioned that unless they are adequately funded, such efforts could be inadequate.

Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs said she was concerned that the amount of funding needed to do so is far short of the mark, and that the strategy does not provide long-term funding to support the victim support services required.

She pointed out that most of these measures will likely increase the number of referrals, but overloaded services might struggle to handle the higher demand.

The government has allocated £550M to victim support, but it is not enough to effect large-scale change, as stakeholders warned. Sustainability and capacity concerns have been raised by the voluntary sector and local authorities, who have warned that victims may struggle to access support unless specifically allocated long-term funding.

Andrea Simon, the Director of the End Violence Against Women coalition, stated, 'There is a lot of laudable ambitions in the VAWG strategy, but it will drive up referrals and struggle to deliver given the state of statutory services and the voluntary sector.'

Deputy Prime Minister Alex Davies-Jones aims to hold a national summit in the coming year to discuss issues affecting men and boys, indicating a wider government concern with male health and wellbeing.