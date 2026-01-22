Brooklyn Beckham's explosive decision to cut ties with his famous family has left David and Victoria reeling, but behind their public heartbreak lies a deeper concern. Sources close to the couple reveal they're increasingly worried their eldest son has signed away his financial future through a rigid pre-nuptial agreement with billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, leaving him vulnerable should the marriage falter.

Why Brooklyn's Prenup Could Leave Him With Nothing

Brooklyn, 26, signed a strict prenuptial agreement before his 2022 wedding to Nicola, 31, which ensures he will receive none of her family's vast fortune if they divorce. The arrangement is particularly significant given that Nicola's father, businessman and investor Nelson Peltz, 83, is worth an estimated £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion). Under the terms, Brooklyn would only leave with half of what they have built as a brand together.

Those close to the aspiring chef insist the agreement is irrelevant, claiming the couple remain stronger than ever despite the ongoing furore. Yet David and Victoria's fears have intensified as they watch their son drift from nearly everyone in his previous life.

Parents Believe Brooklyn Has Been 'Completely Absorbed' Into the Peltz Family

A source close to David and Victoria explained their mounting concerns: 'The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become alienated from everyone else. If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it'.

The insider added, 'It's as if he's being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that's what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes'.

After Brooklyn sent his family a legal 'desist' letter demanding they cease direct contact with the couple, David and Victoria responded with a letter addressed solely to their son.

The insider revealed, 'David and Victoria felt it was the only way to get a message across to him without the Peltz family's influence. It was like, "Give us a signal you're OK, because we are concerned for you"'.

New Tattoo Raises Fresh Concerns About Brooklyn's Devotion

Brooklyn has now updated his Instagram page with a new tattoo of Nicola's eyes peering from the back of his neck, positioned above a letter she wrote before their wedding.

The note reads: 'My forever boy . . . Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slowly and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.' A friend questioned the gesture: 'It's so over the top and extreme to show his dedication in that way; it's almost alarming. Why does he feel the need to do that within a loving relationship?'

Victoria has been deeply affected by Brooklyn's six-page Instagram statement accusing his parents of 'controlling' him. He claimed they attempted to interfere with his marriage and alleged his mother danced 'inappropriately on me' at their wedding after she 'hijacked' their first dance.

Brooklyn stated, 'I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.' One friend said, 'Victoria has been on the phone to friends in floods of tears. She is totally devastated'.

Long-Standing Tensions Between Two Powerful Families

The divide between the Peltzes and Beckhams existed well before the wedding. A source explained: 'On paper, Nicola and Victoria should get on like a house on fire. They are both really ambitious, they love fashion, and family is the most important thing to them both. But for some reason, they just never hit it off'.

The families only met after Brooklyn and Nicola's 2020 engagement due to lockdowns. Nicola's parents were reportedly offended when Victoria and David sent their security team to 'sweep' their £76 million ($95 million) Florida home before their first visit.

Tensions escalated during wedding planning, with Nicola's mother insisting on a single wedding with her as planner, whilst the Beckhams hoped for events in both the US and UK.

Brooklyn has accused his parents of 'controlling' him throughout his life, writing: 'The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life'.

However, the Beckhams believe they were protecting their son during his 'wild child' years. A source said, 'It was like Brand Beckham was more important than anything else. It didn't matter what was really going on behind closed doors; it was business as usual on the outside.'