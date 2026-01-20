According to a leaked internal document and several industry predictions, McDonald's might be gearing up for a significant menu expansion. The Big Arch burger, which has been hugely popular overseas, could finally make its way to US restaurants as early as March.

This massive double-stacked sandwich has already won over fans in international markets, and American customers have been waiting impatiently for their chance to try it.

Big Arch Burger May Finally Arrive in US After Global Success

The Big Arch made waves when it launched in Canada and several European countries back in 2024. It proved so popular in the UK that it became a permanent menu fixture there.

Weighing in at 14 ounces total compared to the standard burger's 3.5 ounces, this flagship sandwich features two 4-ounce beef patties, three slices of white cheddar, crispy fried and raw sliced onions, lettuce, pickles and a secret Big Arch sauce.

Those who have sampled the burger described it as essentially being 'two Big Macs in one'. Although McDonald's has not yet officially confirmed the stateside debut, insiders have informed The Post that the Big Arch has a promising future.

Snackwire has predicted a March arrival, whilst some social media users have claimed they were able to snag the new burger on the international menu at McDonald's headquarters in Chicago.

A US-based McDonald's employee reportedly shared a photo of a document allegedly outlining forthcoming new items, including the Big Arch, in a now-deleted Reddit post.

Historic Menu Addition Could Be First Since 1983

This launch would be a pretty big deal if it happens. McDonald's hasn't added a new permanent item to its worldwide menu since Chicken McNuggets came out in 1983. In the US, the last permanent addition to the menu was the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which was introduced in 2021.

Back in 2024, McDonald's CFO Ian Borden said the company was cooking up plans for 'a larger satiating burger', though no other details were given at the time.

Last summer, the fast-food chain added the Daily Double, made of two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, sliced onions, mayo and two slices of tomato, to its US menu, though it's technically a limited-time item.

International Customers Rave About Big Arch Experience

Fans are ecstatic about the possibility of the Big Arch coming to the States. 'Best burger they ever made', another declared on Snackwire's Instagram post.

'The big arch needs to be a permanent menu item. It's one of those burgers that hits the spot when you're jonesing bad for a sublethal dose of fat and salt!' another gushed.

Diners from across the pond shared their first-hand experience. 'Had this in Ireland and it was massive, hopefully it's the same in the US, it was worth every penny there', said one fan abroad.

'I had the big arch when it first dropped in Portugal. Had it 3 times in the week I was there. Been hyping it up for a year and a half; cannot wait to eat it again.'

Hot Honey Sauce and Secret Menu Items Launch Later This Month

Snackwire also announced that the Golden Arches will be joining in on the hot honey trend, adding a Hot Honey Sauce featuring a blend of sweet honey, peppery heat and vinegar. A Hot Honey McCrispy and Hot Honey Snack Wrap are expected to debut at the end of January alongside the new sauce.

Meanwhile, Fox 35 reported that McDonald's is set to release a 'secret' menu featuring customers' creations that aren't directly on the menu, which may include a Chicken Cheeseburger, Chicken Big Mac and an Apple Pie Mini McFlurry.

'Some of these mash-ups shouldn't work, but they are weirdly good and need to be tried to be believed,' Ben Fox, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for McDonald's in the UK and Ireland, said in a statement.

'This limited-time lineup celebrates the creativity of our customers that we see every day on social media.'