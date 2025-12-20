David Walliams, one of Britain's best-selling children's authors, has been dropped by his long-time publisher, HarperCollins, following an internal investigation into claims of inappropriate behaviour. The Telegraph reports that Walliams has been accused of harassing junior female staff at the publishing house, prompting HarperCollins to halt all future projects with him.

Allegations Lead to Publishing Split

A representative from HarperCollins stated: 'After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. HarperCollins takes employee well-being extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals, we do not comment on internal matters.'

The investigation, which began in 2023 after a junior employee raised concerns, involved interviews with staff and at least one in-house lawyer. The conclusion in 2024 led to actions aimed at separating Walliams from specific staff members.

A junior staff member who voiced concerns is said to have received a substantial settlement in the five-figure range before departing from the company. Previous employees have reported that staff were directed to work in pairs during interactions with Walliams and warned against visiting his home.

Reports also indicate that Walliams was not made aware of the investigation during its course, and he was not presented with its findings.

On the other hand, Walliams has denied any wrongdoing in response to the claims. Speaking to the Press Association, his spokesperson said: 'He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.'

Long-Standing Rumours

The 54-year-old author, known for his role in the sketch comedy show Little Britain, has faced increased attention in recent years due to various controversies. One of these include his alleged sexist comments made while serving as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Conversations online suggest that rumours regarding Walliams' conduct have been ongoing for quite some time. Comments highlighted a sense of shock that the investigation and subsequent decision by HarperCollins came only now.

In a Reddit thread, one comment read: 'Everyone in publishing knew. His sales must be declining because this should've happened a long long time ago.' Another user wrote: 'I'm guessing something's about to become public in a way they couldn't continue to ignore, and they're getting ahead of it.'

Comment

by u/CALCIUM_CANNONS from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Comment

by u/CALCIUM_CANNONS from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Comment

by u/CALCIUM_CANNONS from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Journey to Literary Fame

In 2008, Walliams embarked on a new chapter with HarperCollins, making the shift from television to the world of children's literature.

In a remarkable journey spanning over 15 years, he established himself as one of the UK's most accomplished authors, releasing over 40 books and achieving total sales that surpassed 60 million copies. Among his most cherished works are Gangsta Granny, Mr Stink, Billionaire Boy, and The World's Worst Children series. His most recent was Santa & Son, published in October 2025.

By 2019, it was estimated that Walliams and HarperCollins had achieved sales exceeding £100 million ($133.4m) in book revenue. His stories, which combine humour with touching narratives, have garnered him a loyal audience among young readers and parents, solidifying his status as a well-known figure in British literature.

While Walliams' publishing future now faces uncertainty, his impact on children's literature remains significant. As the story unfolds, industry insiders will be watching to see how HarperCollins manages both its reputation and the legacy of one of its most lucrative authors.